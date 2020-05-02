24241 Rue De Cezanne

Amenities

View! View! View! Bright & Light !!! Spacious 4 beds & 3 full baths plus one half bath home with a large Master bedroom with fireplace which located in the highly desired tract of Chatelain Estates. It has one Master bedroom down, and 3 attached car garage with lots of storage. It has a solar panel and water filtration for the whole house . Beautifully landscaped with a covered patio. It is walking distance to Crown Valley Community Park which hosts many events including concerts and other seasonal events. The park also hosts the local YMCA community center, gym, and public swimming pool. Walk, run or bike the trail behind the park which leads to Laguna Niguel Regional Park and lake, and it is a few miles from Laguna Beach and Dana Point Harbor.