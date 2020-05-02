All apartments in Laguna Niguel
Last updated June 13 2019 at 2:23 AM

24241 Rue De Cezanne

24241 Rue De Cezanne · No Longer Available
Laguna Niguel
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
Pet Friendly Places
Dog Friendly Apartments
Apartments with Pool
Location

24241 Rue De Cezanne, Laguna Niguel, CA 92677

Amenities

patio / balcony
garage
gym
pool
clubhouse
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
clubhouse
gym
parking
pool
garage
View! View! View! Bright & Light !!! Spacious 4 beds & 3 full baths plus one half bath home with a large Master bedroom with fireplace which located in the highly desired tract of Chatelain Estates. It has one Master bedroom down, and 3 attached car garage with lots of storage. It has a solar panel and water filtration for the whole house . Beautifully landscaped with a covered patio. It is walking distance to Crown Valley Community Park which hosts many events including concerts and other seasonal events. The park also hosts the local YMCA community center, gym, and public swimming pool. Walk, run or bike the trail behind the park which leads to Laguna Niguel Regional Park and lake, and it is a few miles from Laguna Beach and Dana Point Harbor.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 3 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 24241 Rue De Cezanne have any available units?
24241 Rue De Cezanne doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Laguna Niguel, CA.
How much is rent in Laguna Niguel, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Laguna Niguel Rent Report.
What amenities does 24241 Rue De Cezanne have?
Some of 24241 Rue De Cezanne's amenities include patio / balcony, garage, and gym. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 24241 Rue De Cezanne currently offering any rent specials?
24241 Rue De Cezanne is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 24241 Rue De Cezanne pet-friendly?
No, 24241 Rue De Cezanne is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Laguna Niguel.
Does 24241 Rue De Cezanne offer parking?
Yes, 24241 Rue De Cezanne offers parking.
Does 24241 Rue De Cezanne have units with washers and dryers?
No, 24241 Rue De Cezanne does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 24241 Rue De Cezanne have a pool?
Yes, 24241 Rue De Cezanne has a pool.
Does 24241 Rue De Cezanne have accessible units?
No, 24241 Rue De Cezanne does not have accessible units.
Does 24241 Rue De Cezanne have units with dishwashers?
No, 24241 Rue De Cezanne does not have units with dishwashers.
