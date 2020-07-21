24233 El Pilar, #55

Amenities

in unit laundry pet friendly carport recently renovated stainless steel pool

2 BD, 1 BA CONDO - LAGUNA NIGUEL - This downstairs 2 Bedroom, 1 Bathroom 900 plus sq., Condo is freshly painted with cool light gray and white colors and is accented by wide crown molding.. It has central air and heat, a renovated kitchen with stainless steel appliances. The bathroom also boasts a new cabinet and a frameless shower with modern tile features. Both bedrooms appear larger because of the clean white tile. and the Master bedroom closet has organizer shelving. There is also an in house washer/dryer in the unit. The unit includes one covered parking stall with a storage box. The association amenities include a pool, spa, club house, tennis courts and a dog park Utilities included Trash only.



