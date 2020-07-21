All apartments in Laguna Niguel
24233 El Pilar, #55

24233 El Pilar · No Longer Available
Location

24233 El Pilar, Laguna Niguel, CA 92677
Country Village

Amenities

in unit laundry
pet friendly
carport
recently renovated
stainless steel
pool
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
in unit laundry
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
carport
clubhouse
dog park
parking
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
hot tub
pet friendly
tennis court
2 BD, 1 BA CONDO - LAGUNA NIGUEL - This downstairs 2 Bedroom, 1 Bathroom 900 plus sq., Condo is freshly painted with cool light gray and white colors and is accented by wide crown molding.. It has central air and heat, a renovated kitchen with stainless steel appliances. The bathroom also boasts a new cabinet and a frameless shower with modern tile features. Both bedrooms appear larger because of the clean white tile. and the Master bedroom closet has organizer shelving. There is also an in house washer/dryer in the unit. The unit includes one covered parking stall with a storage box. The association amenities include a pool, spa, club house, tennis courts and a dog park Utilities included Trash only.

(RLNE4983220)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 24233 El Pilar, #55 have any available units?
24233 El Pilar, #55 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Laguna Niguel, CA.
How much is rent in Laguna Niguel, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Laguna Niguel Rent Report.
What amenities does 24233 El Pilar, #55 have?
Some of 24233 El Pilar, #55's amenities include in unit laundry, pet friendly, and carport. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 24233 El Pilar, #55 currently offering any rent specials?
24233 El Pilar, #55 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 24233 El Pilar, #55 pet-friendly?
Yes, 24233 El Pilar, #55 is pet friendly.
Does 24233 El Pilar, #55 offer parking?
Yes, 24233 El Pilar, #55 offers parking.
Does 24233 El Pilar, #55 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 24233 El Pilar, #55 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 24233 El Pilar, #55 have a pool?
Yes, 24233 El Pilar, #55 has a pool.
Does 24233 El Pilar, #55 have accessible units?
No, 24233 El Pilar, #55 does not have accessible units.
Does 24233 El Pilar, #55 have units with dishwashers?
No, 24233 El Pilar, #55 does not have units with dishwashers.
