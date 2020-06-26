24221 Natalie Rae Lane

Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan fireplace patio / balcony walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities on-site laundry parking pool garage hot tub tennis court

Great location! Newly painted and cleaned, this impeccable residence has many special features. Recently remodeled kitchen, plantation shutters, ceiling fans, recessed lights. Kitchen is upgraded with white cabinets, Corian counters, Viking, Thermador, Bosch stainless appliances. Nice breakfast nook that looks out to the patio. Cozy fireplace in the family room for those chilly winter nights. The luxurious master suite has a sitting area, oval tub, dressing area and walk in closets. Convenient laundry room with sink. Wired for security system. Yard has a covered patio with ceiling fan and beautiful palm trees. Association amenities include pool, spa, tennis. Close to schools, shopping and entertainment. This one has it all!!