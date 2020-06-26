All apartments in Laguna Niguel
Find more places like 24221 Natalie Rae Lane.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Laguna Niguel, CA
/
24221 Natalie Rae Lane
Last updated March 11 2020 at 3:35 AM

24221 Natalie Rae Lane

24221 Natalie Rae Lane · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Laguna Niguel
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

24221 Natalie Rae Lane, Laguna Niguel, CA 92677
Country Village

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
fireplace
patio / balcony
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
pool
garage
hot tub
tennis court
Great location! Newly painted and cleaned, this impeccable residence has many special features. Recently remodeled kitchen, plantation shutters, ceiling fans, recessed lights. Kitchen is upgraded with white cabinets, Corian counters, Viking, Thermador, Bosch stainless appliances. Nice breakfast nook that looks out to the patio. Cozy fireplace in the family room for those chilly winter nights. The luxurious master suite has a sitting area, oval tub, dressing area and walk in closets. Convenient laundry room with sink. Wired for security system. Yard has a covered patio with ceiling fan and beautiful palm trees. Association amenities include pool, spa, tennis. Close to schools, shopping and entertainment. This one has it all!!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 24221 Natalie Rae Lane have any available units?
24221 Natalie Rae Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Laguna Niguel, CA.
How much is rent in Laguna Niguel, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Laguna Niguel Rent Report.
What amenities does 24221 Natalie Rae Lane have?
Some of 24221 Natalie Rae Lane's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 24221 Natalie Rae Lane currently offering any rent specials?
24221 Natalie Rae Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 24221 Natalie Rae Lane pet-friendly?
No, 24221 Natalie Rae Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Laguna Niguel.
Does 24221 Natalie Rae Lane offer parking?
Yes, 24221 Natalie Rae Lane offers parking.
Does 24221 Natalie Rae Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 24221 Natalie Rae Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 24221 Natalie Rae Lane have a pool?
Yes, 24221 Natalie Rae Lane has a pool.
Does 24221 Natalie Rae Lane have accessible units?
No, 24221 Natalie Rae Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 24221 Natalie Rae Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 24221 Natalie Rae Lane does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
How to Get Your Security Deposit Refunded
Top 10 Tips for Saving on Rent
First-Time Renter’s Apartment Guide and Checklist
13 Places to Get Free Moving Boxes
How to Renew Your Lease in 7 Simple Steps
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Broadstone Cavora
26033 Cape Dr
Laguna Niguel, CA 92677
Windridge
24922 Hidden Hills Rd
Laguna Niguel, CA 92677
BROADSTONE VILARA
26033 Getty Drive
Laguna Niguel, CA 92677
Skye at Laguna Niguel
28100 Cabot Rd
Laguna Niguel, CA 92677
Pointe Niguel
29781 Niguel Rd
Laguna Niguel, CA 92677
Apex Laguna Niguel
27960 Cabot Rd
Laguna Niguel, CA 92677
Blu Laguna Niguel Apartment Homes
27930 Cabot Road
Laguna Niguel, CA 92677
Seaside at Laguna Heights
31 Seaport
Laguna Niguel, CA 92677

Similar Pages

Laguna Niguel 1 BedroomsLaguna Niguel 2 Bedrooms
Laguna Niguel 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsLaguna Niguel Pet Friendly Places
Laguna Niguel Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CASan Diego, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CARiverside, CARancho Cucamonga, CASanta Ana, CAIrvine, CA
Huntington Beach, CAOceanside, CACorona, CAFullerton, CANewport Beach, CATemecula, CAChino, CAPomona, CA
La Habra, CAEncinitas, CABuena Park, CASan Clemente, CANorwalk, CABrea, CAPlacentia, CAFountain Valley, CA

Apartments Near Colleges

California State University-FullertonUniversity of California-Irvine
University of California-Los AngelesUniversity of California-Riverside
University of California-San Diego