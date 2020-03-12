24221 El Pilar

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher carport pool

Unit Amenities dishwasher granite counters in unit laundry oven patio / balcony range Property Amenities carport clubhouse parking pool bbq/grill hot tub tennis court

A great opportunity to live in the quiet gated community of Casa La Paz, North of Laguna NIhuel with easy access to Fwys, close to schools, shopping centers, and restaurants. Waking distance to Target, Hope Depot, and Costco. This end unit ground level condo features; large living room, dining area, open kitchen with newer cabinets, granite counters, full back splash, newer appliances, dual pane windows, recessed lighitng in all rooms, inside laundry, washer/dryer are included, and a large patio area for outdoor enjoyment. One assigned carport and plenty open parking spaces available inside the community. Casa La Paz amenities are included; pool, spa, clubhouse, tennis courts, picnic area, and BBQ.