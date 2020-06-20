All apartments in Laguna Niguel
24202 Avenida De Las Flores
24202 Avenida De Las Flores

24202 Avenida de las Flores · (949) 709-1300
Location

24202 Avenida de las Flores, Laguna Niguel, CA 92677
Country Village

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$2,200

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 847 sqft

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
hot tub
Private corner location 2 bedroom, 2 bath condo with nobody above or below. Large deck facing greenbelt and slope. Interior has newer vinyl wood flooring, living room with ceiling fan and cathedral ceilings, plus crown molding. Separate dining room. Kitchen with fridge included, stainless appliances and recessed lights. Hall bath has remodeled shower. Master with it's own private deck. Single car garage, plus permit parking for 2nd space. Gated community with pool and spa, plus very convenient to shopping, restaurants, toll road access.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 24202 Avenida De Las Flores have any available units?
24202 Avenida De Las Flores has a unit available for $2,200 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Laguna Niguel, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Laguna Niguel Rent Report.
What amenities does 24202 Avenida De Las Flores have?
Some of 24202 Avenida De Las Flores's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 24202 Avenida De Las Flores currently offering any rent specials?
24202 Avenida De Las Flores isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 24202 Avenida De Las Flores pet-friendly?
No, 24202 Avenida De Las Flores is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Laguna Niguel.
Does 24202 Avenida De Las Flores offer parking?
Yes, 24202 Avenida De Las Flores does offer parking.
Does 24202 Avenida De Las Flores have units with washers and dryers?
No, 24202 Avenida De Las Flores does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 24202 Avenida De Las Flores have a pool?
Yes, 24202 Avenida De Las Flores has a pool.
Does 24202 Avenida De Las Flores have accessible units?
No, 24202 Avenida De Las Flores does not have accessible units.
Does 24202 Avenida De Las Flores have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 24202 Avenida De Las Flores has units with dishwashers.
