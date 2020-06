Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher oven range Property Amenities accessible

Coastal Living at its best! Walk to the beach! This home is a 4 bedroom 3 bath with AMAZING ocean Views on both upper and lower levels. The home is spacious with a , having an open floor plan including an abundance of natural light, Cathedral ceilings, downstairs bedroom and bath. Enjoy family and friend get together s in the private back yard