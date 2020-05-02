24011 Catamaran Way

Amenities

in unit laundry dishwasher pet friendly walk in closets air conditioning fireplace

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry microwave range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed internet access pet friendly

Beautiful beach-close 2 bedroom plus office/den townhome with a panoramic view of Salt Creek and hills from living room, den and master suite; nearly 1900 square feet at the end of a cul-de-sac, in one of Southern California's most prestigious coastal areas. Nearby trail leads through the St. Regis golf course to Salt Creek Beach next to the Ritz Carlton. This large end unit feels almost like you're living in a house. Living room has a fireplace and vaulted ceiling with oversize picture window to fully appreciate the view. Huge master suite has luxurious tub and separate shower, and a large walk-in closet; 2nd bedroom is 12 X 15 with a private bath, can serve as a 2nd master. Kitchen provides abundant, attractive cabinetry with newer appliances including refrigerator. New flooring throughout the home. Dramatic high ceilings, natural sunlight and open floor plan create a peaceful airy open feeling. Home includes refrigerator, washer/dryer, high speed Wi-Fi internet service, as well as state-of-the-art 24/7 security/monitoring/AC/light control system with day/night cameras and remote access from your smartphone; these systems are worth about $200/month. Close to award-winning John Malcolm School. Will consider small pet.