Last updated December 26 2019 at 1:49 PM

24011 Catamaran Way

24011 Catamaran Way · No Longer Available
Location

24011 Catamaran Way, Laguna Niguel, CA 92677
Quissett Bay

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
pet friendly
walk in closets
air conditioning
fireplace
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
internet access
pet friendly
Beautiful beach-close 2 bedroom plus office/den townhome with a panoramic view of Salt Creek and hills from living room, den and master suite; nearly 1900 square feet at the end of a cul-de-sac, in one of Southern California's most prestigious coastal areas. Nearby trail leads through the St. Regis golf course to Salt Creek Beach next to the Ritz Carlton. This large end unit feels almost like you're living in a house. Living room has a fireplace and vaulted ceiling with oversize picture window to fully appreciate the view. Huge master suite has luxurious tub and separate shower, and a large walk-in closet; 2nd bedroom is 12 X 15 with a private bath, can serve as a 2nd master. Kitchen provides abundant, attractive cabinetry with newer appliances including refrigerator. New flooring throughout the home. Dramatic high ceilings, natural sunlight and open floor plan create a peaceful airy open feeling. Home includes refrigerator, washer/dryer, high speed Wi-Fi internet service, as well as state-of-the-art 24/7 security/monitoring/AC/light control system with day/night cameras and remote access from your smartphone; these systems are worth about $200/month. Close to award-winning John Malcolm School. Will consider small pet.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 500
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 24011 Catamaran Way have any available units?
24011 Catamaran Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Laguna Niguel, CA.
How much is rent in Laguna Niguel, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Laguna Niguel Rent Report.
What amenities does 24011 Catamaran Way have?
Some of 24011 Catamaran Way's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 24011 Catamaran Way currently offering any rent specials?
24011 Catamaran Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 24011 Catamaran Way pet-friendly?
Yes, 24011 Catamaran Way is pet friendly.
Does 24011 Catamaran Way offer parking?
No, 24011 Catamaran Way does not offer parking.
Does 24011 Catamaran Way have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 24011 Catamaran Way offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 24011 Catamaran Way have a pool?
No, 24011 Catamaran Way does not have a pool.
Does 24011 Catamaran Way have accessible units?
No, 24011 Catamaran Way does not have accessible units.
Does 24011 Catamaran Way have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 24011 Catamaran Way has units with dishwashers.

