Last updated September 28 2019 at 7:21 PM

23754 N Shore Lane

23754 North Shore Lane · No Longer Available
Location

23754 North Shore Lane, Laguna Niguel, CA 92677

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
recently renovated
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
extra storage
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
This top floor, 2 bedroom, 1 bath condo in Laguna Niguel has beautiful flooring throughout with crown molding and base board. Including double-paned windows, it also has upgraded fixtures and doors with ceiling fans in all bedrooms and living area. The home also has recessed LED lighting throughout and a private balcony extra storage. This unit includes a refrigerator, washer and dryer, as well as a window mount AC unit. Minutes to the beach and located near many great parks, this condo is extremely charming. Small dogs and cats OK! Go to https://24hourpm.managebuilding.com/Resident/apps/rentalapp to access online application.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 500
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 23754 N Shore Lane have any available units?
23754 N Shore Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Laguna Niguel, CA.
How much is rent in Laguna Niguel, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Laguna Niguel Rent Report.
What amenities does 23754 N Shore Lane have?
Some of 23754 N Shore Lane's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 23754 N Shore Lane currently offering any rent specials?
23754 N Shore Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 23754 N Shore Lane pet-friendly?
Yes, 23754 N Shore Lane is pet friendly.
Does 23754 N Shore Lane offer parking?
No, 23754 N Shore Lane does not offer parking.
Does 23754 N Shore Lane have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 23754 N Shore Lane offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 23754 N Shore Lane have a pool?
No, 23754 N Shore Lane does not have a pool.
Does 23754 N Shore Lane have accessible units?
No, 23754 N Shore Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 23754 N Shore Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 23754 N Shore Lane has units with dishwashers.
