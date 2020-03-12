Amenities

23750 Bayside Lane #48 Available 06/26/20 You’ll LOVE this townhome! - Don’t wait - visit this beautifully remodeled 2 story townhouse today! This completely renovated 2 bedrooms & 2 bath home features low-maintenance, faux wood laminate flooring throughout the main level. The kitchen includes newer cabinetry, granite counters, stainless double basin sink, brushed nickel faucet, garbage disposal & stainless appliances. Newer French door refrigerator and full-size washer and dryer are included for your convenience. Enjoy the abundance of natural light provided with the open floor plan in your spacious living/dining rooms or head out the sliding doors to the charming private patio for you to relax or dine al fresco. Newer upgraded carpet in the stairwell & bedrooms. Master bedroom features a walk-in closet and en-suite bath with a glass shower enclosure and linen closet for added storage. Both bathrooms are updated with newer tile flooring, vanities, granite counters, and newer fixtures. HOA amenities include water, trash, exterior landscape maintenance, pool, spa & barbecue area. Located Conveniently Close to Laguna Niguel Lake, Crown Valley Park, Crown Valley Water Park, Laguna Niguel Town Center, Moulton Elementary School, Saddleback College, MV Mall, Shopping, Dining, Entertainment & Much More!

Two pet max per HOA rules. 1 carport assigned and ample open parking throughout the community.



(RLNE5840624)