All apartments in Laguna Niguel
Find more places like 23750 Bayside Lane #48.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Laguna Niguel, CA
/
23750 Bayside Lane #48
Last updated June 18 2020 at 10:03 AM

23750 Bayside Lane #48

23750 Bayside Lane · (949) 748-5458 ext. 2
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Laguna Niguel
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

23750 Bayside Lane, Laguna Niguel, CA 92677

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

2 Bedrooms

Unit 23750 Bayside Lane #48 · Avail. Jun 26

$2,495

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1026 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
carpet
garbage disposal
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
carport
parking
pool
bbq/grill
hot tub
23750 Bayside Lane #48 Available 06/26/20 You’ll LOVE this townhome! - Don’t wait - visit this beautifully remodeled 2 story townhouse today! This completely renovated 2 bedrooms & 2 bath home features low-maintenance, faux wood laminate flooring throughout the main level. The kitchen includes newer cabinetry, granite counters, stainless double basin sink, brushed nickel faucet, garbage disposal & stainless appliances. Newer French door refrigerator and full-size washer and dryer are included for your convenience. Enjoy the abundance of natural light provided with the open floor plan in your spacious living/dining rooms or head out the sliding doors to the charming private patio for you to relax or dine al fresco. Newer upgraded carpet in the stairwell & bedrooms. Master bedroom features a walk-in closet and en-suite bath with a glass shower enclosure and linen closet for added storage. Both bathrooms are updated with newer tile flooring, vanities, granite counters, and newer fixtures. HOA amenities include water, trash, exterior landscape maintenance, pool, spa & barbecue area. Located Conveniently Close to Laguna Niguel Lake, Crown Valley Park, Crown Valley Water Park, Laguna Niguel Town Center, Moulton Elementary School, Saddleback College, MV Mall, Shopping, Dining, Entertainment & Much More!
Two pet max per HOA rules. 1 carport assigned and ample open parking throughout the community.

(RLNE5840624)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 23750 Bayside Lane #48 have any available units?
23750 Bayside Lane #48 has a unit available for $2,495 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Laguna Niguel, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Laguna Niguel Rent Report.
What amenities does 23750 Bayside Lane #48 have?
Some of 23750 Bayside Lane #48's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 23750 Bayside Lane #48 currently offering any rent specials?
23750 Bayside Lane #48 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 23750 Bayside Lane #48 pet-friendly?
Yes, 23750 Bayside Lane #48 is pet friendly.
Does 23750 Bayside Lane #48 offer parking?
Yes, 23750 Bayside Lane #48 does offer parking.
Does 23750 Bayside Lane #48 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 23750 Bayside Lane #48 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 23750 Bayside Lane #48 have a pool?
Yes, 23750 Bayside Lane #48 has a pool.
Does 23750 Bayside Lane #48 have accessible units?
No, 23750 Bayside Lane #48 does not have accessible units.
Does 23750 Bayside Lane #48 have units with dishwashers?
No, 23750 Bayside Lane #48 does not have units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 23750 Bayside Lane #48?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Broadstone Cavora
26033 Cape Dr
Laguna Niguel, CA 92677
Windridge
24922 Hidden Hills Rd
Laguna Niguel, CA 92677
BROADSTONE VILARA
26033 Getty Drive
Laguna Niguel, CA 92677
Skye at Laguna Niguel
28100 Cabot Rd
Laguna Niguel, CA 92677
Pointe Niguel
29781 Niguel Rd
Laguna Niguel, CA 92677
Apex Laguna Niguel
27960 Cabot Rd
Laguna Niguel, CA 92677
Blu Laguna Niguel Apartment Homes
27930 Cabot Road
Laguna Niguel, CA 92677
Seaside at Laguna Heights
31 Seaport
Laguna Niguel, CA 92677

Similar Pages

Laguna Niguel 1 BedroomsLaguna Niguel 2 Bedrooms
Laguna Niguel 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsLaguna Niguel Pet Friendly Places
Laguna Niguel Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CASan Diego, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CARiverside, CARancho Cucamonga, CASanta Ana, CAIrvine, CA
Huntington Beach, CAOceanside, CACorona, CAFullerton, CANewport Beach, CATemecula, CAChino, CAPomona, CA
La Habra, CAEncinitas, CABuena Park, CASan Clemente, CANorwalk, CABrea, CAPlacentia, CAFountain Valley, CA

Apartments Near Colleges

California State University-FullertonUniversity of California-Irvine
University of California-Los AngelesUniversity of California-Riverside
University of California-San Diego
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity