Laguna Niguel, CA
23742 Dolphin
Last updated May 12 2020 at 8:18 PM

23742 Dolphin

23742 Dolphin Cv · No Longer Available
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
Location

23742 Dolphin Cv, Laguna Niguel, CA 92677

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garage
recently renovated
pool
fireplace
Unit Amenities
extra storage
fireplace
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
courtyard
parking
pool
garage
Ready for you to move in! This 2-Story townhouse lives like a detached home with no one above or below features a single car garage, secluded front courtyard, 3 bedrooms, 2 1/2 bathrooms. Cozy fireplace in the living room, upgraded kitchen with breakfast bar and lots of cabinets provides additional storage space. Downstairs powder room gives easy access to guests. All bedrooms located upstairs. Master bedroom opens up to vaulted cathedral ceilings, large closet, en suite bathroom. Refrigerator, washer and dryer will be provided upon request. Entertain with ease on your private back patio while enjoying the tranquil setting surrounded by trees. Cool off in the community pool or enjoy the beach just minutes away!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 23742 Dolphin have any available units?
23742 Dolphin doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Laguna Niguel, CA.
How much is rent in Laguna Niguel, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Laguna Niguel Rent Report.
What amenities does 23742 Dolphin have?
Some of 23742 Dolphin's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 23742 Dolphin currently offering any rent specials?
23742 Dolphin is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 23742 Dolphin pet-friendly?
No, 23742 Dolphin is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Laguna Niguel.
Does 23742 Dolphin offer parking?
Yes, 23742 Dolphin offers parking.
Does 23742 Dolphin have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 23742 Dolphin offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 23742 Dolphin have a pool?
Yes, 23742 Dolphin has a pool.
Does 23742 Dolphin have accessible units?
No, 23742 Dolphin does not have accessible units.
Does 23742 Dolphin have units with dishwashers?
No, 23742 Dolphin does not have units with dishwashers.
