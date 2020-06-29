23742 Dolphin

Amenities

Unit Amenities extra storage fireplace in unit laundry patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities courtyard parking pool garage

Ready for you to move in! This 2-Story townhouse lives like a detached home with no one above or below features a single car garage, secluded front courtyard, 3 bedrooms, 2 1/2 bathrooms. Cozy fireplace in the living room, upgraded kitchen with breakfast bar and lots of cabinets provides additional storage space. Downstairs powder room gives easy access to guests. All bedrooms located upstairs. Master bedroom opens up to vaulted cathedral ceilings, large closet, en suite bathroom. Refrigerator, washer and dryer will be provided upon request. Entertain with ease on your private back patio while enjoying the tranquil setting surrounded by trees. Cool off in the community pool or enjoy the beach just minutes away!