Home
/
Laguna Niguel, CA
/
23741 N Shore Lane
Last updated June 11 2020 at 11:22 PM

23741 N Shore Lane

23741 North Shore Lane · (714) 204-7750
Location

23741 North Shore Lane, Laguna Niguel, CA 92677

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 80 · Avail. now

$2,325

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1026 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
recently renovated
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
extra storage
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
pool
bbq/grill
hot tub
2 bedroom, 2 bath Town home in a quiet and family friendly neighborhood. Town home is located at the end of the cul-de-sac and is Corner End Unit, No one above or below. Both bedrooms and bathrooms are located upstairs with plantation blinds. Master bedroom has a walk-in closet with it's own private bathroom. Patio has a shed for extra storage. Kitchen includes 2 year old stove, microwave, new kitchen sink and disposal. Washer/Dryer and Refrigerator are not included. Community amenities include: landscaping, pool, spa and BBQ. Rent includes water and trash. Close to several parks, shopping centers and only 4 miles away from the beach.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 23741 N Shore Lane have any available units?
23741 N Shore Lane has a unit available for $2,325 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Laguna Niguel, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Laguna Niguel Rent Report.
What amenities does 23741 N Shore Lane have?
Some of 23741 N Shore Lane's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 23741 N Shore Lane currently offering any rent specials?
23741 N Shore Lane isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 23741 N Shore Lane pet-friendly?
No, 23741 N Shore Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Laguna Niguel.
Does 23741 N Shore Lane offer parking?
No, 23741 N Shore Lane does not offer parking.
Does 23741 N Shore Lane have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 23741 N Shore Lane offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 23741 N Shore Lane have a pool?
Yes, 23741 N Shore Lane has a pool.
Does 23741 N Shore Lane have accessible units?
No, 23741 N Shore Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 23741 N Shore Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 23741 N Shore Lane has units with dishwashers.
