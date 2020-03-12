23741 N Shore Lane

Amenities

2 bedroom, 2 bath Town home in a quiet and family friendly neighborhood. Town home is located at the end of the cul-de-sac and is Corner End Unit, No one above or below. Both bedrooms and bathrooms are located upstairs with plantation blinds. Master bedroom has a walk-in closet with it's own private bathroom. Patio has a shed for extra storage. Kitchen includes 2 year old stove, microwave, new kitchen sink and disposal. Washer/Dryer and Refrigerator are not included. Community amenities include: landscaping, pool, spa and BBQ. Rent includes water and trash. Close to several parks, shopping centers and only 4 miles away from the beach.