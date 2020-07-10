All apartments in Laguna Niguel
23740 Sea Breeze Lane
23740 Sea Breeze Lane

23740 Sea Breeze Lane
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
Location

23740 Sea Breeze Lane, Laguna Niguel, CA 92677

Amenities

patio / balcony
dogs allowed
carport
recently renovated
pool
hot tub
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/c754d7f097 ----
3 Bedroom 2 Bathroom Condo for Rent in Laguna Niguel. End unit with no occupants above. Fronts to greenbelt area. Side patio with yard area and storage closet. Master with slider to second patio. Newer flooring and newer interior paint. Includes re-textured ceilings and mirror wardrobe doors. Upgraded Bathrooms and Kitchen. REFRIGERATOR IN PHOTO NOT INCLUDED. Water and trash service provided by HOA. Owner will consider 1 small dog only. No cats. Close proximity to parks/shops and just a short drive to the beach! Association amenities include pool and spa. 1 parking spot-carport detached.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 23740 Sea Breeze Lane have any available units?
23740 Sea Breeze Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Laguna Niguel, CA.
How much is rent in Laguna Niguel, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Laguna Niguel Rent Report.
What amenities does 23740 Sea Breeze Lane have?
Some of 23740 Sea Breeze Lane's amenities include patio / balcony, dogs allowed, and carport. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 23740 Sea Breeze Lane currently offering any rent specials?
23740 Sea Breeze Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 23740 Sea Breeze Lane pet-friendly?
Yes, 23740 Sea Breeze Lane is pet friendly.
Does 23740 Sea Breeze Lane offer parking?
Yes, 23740 Sea Breeze Lane offers parking.
Does 23740 Sea Breeze Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 23740 Sea Breeze Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 23740 Sea Breeze Lane have a pool?
Yes, 23740 Sea Breeze Lane has a pool.
Does 23740 Sea Breeze Lane have accessible units?
No, 23740 Sea Breeze Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 23740 Sea Breeze Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 23740 Sea Breeze Lane does not have units with dishwashers.

