23740 Sea Breeze Lane

---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/c754d7f097 ---- 3 Bedroom 2 Bathroom Condo for Rent in Laguna Niguel. End unit with no occupants above. Fronts to greenbelt area. Side patio with yard area and storage closet. Master with slider to second patio. Newer flooring and newer interior paint. Includes re-textured ceilings and mirror wardrobe doors. Upgraded Bathrooms and Kitchen. REFRIGERATOR IN PHOTO NOT INCLUDED. Water and trash service provided by HOA. Owner will consider 1 small dog only. No cats. Close proximity to parks/shops and just a short drive to the beach! Association amenities include pool and spa. 1 parking spot-carport detached.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
