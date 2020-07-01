All apartments in Laguna Niguel
Find more places like 23301 Telfair Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Laguna Niguel, CA
/
23301 Telfair Drive
Last updated April 20 2020 at 3:25 PM

23301 Telfair Drive

23301 Telfair Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Laguna Niguel
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

23301 Telfair Drive, Laguna Niguel, CA 92677
Crown Valley Highlands

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
pool
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
basketball court
clubhouse
courtyard
parking
playground
pool
garage
volleyball court
Virtual Tour http://www.savvytours.com/mls/22165 **Awesome Single Story View Home with Large backyard and side patio**Located on a cul-de-sac street with pathways that lead to the community pool, clubhouse, tot lot, volleyball, basketball, playing fields, back entry to Moulton Elementary School and more! This home has many windows and sliding glass doors so you have views from every room in the house! Light and Bright, Vaulted Ceilings, Remodeled Kitchen (w/Refrigerator) and Bathrooms! Sky lights that open so you can feel the ocean breeze come through. Private Courtyard that opens all around the property to the side and backyards. Enjoy the Views from the backyard of the community park and sidewalks, pathways as well as Saddleback Mountain!
Pride of Ownership! There is no gas line to the home and there is no heat to the home (a plug in heater works fine). Contact Listing Agent Terri Bruno for a viewing of this home 949-500-6556 Regency Real Estate Brokers

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 4 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 23301 Telfair Drive have any available units?
23301 Telfair Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Laguna Niguel, CA.
How much is rent in Laguna Niguel, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Laguna Niguel Rent Report.
What amenities does 23301 Telfair Drive have?
Some of 23301 Telfair Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 23301 Telfair Drive currently offering any rent specials?
23301 Telfair Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 23301 Telfair Drive pet-friendly?
No, 23301 Telfair Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Laguna Niguel.
Does 23301 Telfair Drive offer parking?
Yes, 23301 Telfair Drive offers parking.
Does 23301 Telfair Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 23301 Telfair Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 23301 Telfair Drive have a pool?
Yes, 23301 Telfair Drive has a pool.
Does 23301 Telfair Drive have accessible units?
No, 23301 Telfair Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 23301 Telfair Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 23301 Telfair Drive has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 4 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
Accessible Housing and Renting with a Disability – FAQs
Apartment Application Process: Everything You Need to Know
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter (Templates and Samples)
5 Tips for Finding the Perfect Roommate
11 Questions to Ask Potential Roommates
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Broadstone Cavora
26033 Cape Dr
Laguna Niguel, CA 92677
Windridge
24922 Hidden Hills Rd
Laguna Niguel, CA 92677
BROADSTONE VILARA
26033 Getty Drive
Laguna Niguel, CA 92677
Skye at Laguna Niguel
28100 Cabot Rd
Laguna Niguel, CA 92677
Pointe Niguel
29781 Niguel Rd
Laguna Niguel, CA 92677
Apex Laguna Niguel
27960 Cabot Rd
Laguna Niguel, CA 92677
Blu Laguna Niguel Apartment Homes
27930 Cabot Road
Laguna Niguel, CA 92677
Seaside at Laguna Heights
31 Seaport
Laguna Niguel, CA 92677

Similar Pages

Laguna Niguel 1 BedroomsLaguna Niguel 2 Bedrooms
Laguna Niguel 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsLaguna Niguel Pet Friendly Places
Laguna Niguel Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CASan Diego, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CARiverside, CARancho Cucamonga, CASanta Ana, CAIrvine, CA
Huntington Beach, CAOceanside, CACorona, CAFullerton, CANewport Beach, CATemecula, CAChino, CAPomona, CA
La Habra, CAEncinitas, CABuena Park, CASan Clemente, CANorwalk, CABrea, CAPlacentia, CAFountain Valley, CA

Apartments Near Colleges

California State University-FullertonUniversity of California-Irvine
University of California-Los AngelesUniversity of California-Riverside
University of California-San Diego