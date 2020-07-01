23301 Telfair Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities basketball court clubhouse courtyard parking playground pool garage volleyball court

Virtual Tour http://www.savvytours.com/mls/22165 **Awesome Single Story View Home with Large backyard and side patio**Located on a cul-de-sac street with pathways that lead to the community pool, clubhouse, tot lot, volleyball, basketball, playing fields, back entry to Moulton Elementary School and more! This home has many windows and sliding glass doors so you have views from every room in the house! Light and Bright, Vaulted Ceilings, Remodeled Kitchen (w/Refrigerator) and Bathrooms! Sky lights that open so you can feel the ocean breeze come through. Private Courtyard that opens all around the property to the side and backyards. Enjoy the Views from the backyard of the community park and sidewalks, pathways as well as Saddleback Mountain!

Pride of Ownership! There is no gas line to the home and there is no heat to the home (a plug in heater works fine). Contact Listing Agent Terri Bruno for a viewing of this home 949-500-6556 Regency Real Estate Brokers