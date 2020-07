Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher Property Amenities parking pool garage hot tub

Contemporary Townhome-Style Condo with Spacious Yard to Enjoy Panoramic Views! This Charming Home Boasts Nearly 1,400 sq. ft. and Backs to a Private Reserve, 4 Mile Hiking Trail, and Bike Trail. Great floor plan with en-suite bedroom and spacious loft to enjoy the Pano Views from! Conveniently Located Just Minutes Away from Shopping, Restaurants, and Schools. Incredible neighborhood with association pool and spa.