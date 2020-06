Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher Property Amenities parking pool garage hot tub

Contemporary Townhome with Spacious Yard to Enjoy Panoramic Views! This Charming Home Boasts Nearly 1,400 sq. ft. and Backs to a Private Reserve, 4 Mile Hiking Trail and Bike Trail. Great floor plan with en-suite bedroom and spacious loft to enjoy the Pano Views from! Conveniently Located Just Minutes Away from Shopping, Restaurants and Schools.Incredible neighborhood with association pool and spa.