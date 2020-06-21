All apartments in Laguna Niguel
23203 Via Tuscany

23203 Via Tuscany · No Longer Available
Location

23203 Via Tuscany, Laguna Niguel, CA 92677
Niguel Summit West

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
WOW! Stunning upper condo! Entrance is ground level with direct garage access, then head upstairs to main living area. Vaulted ceilings, light, bright, open floor plan, the views are breathtaking! Panoramic views of Aliso Creek, Wilderness Park, sunsets are to die for! Two spacious bedrooms, master with ensuite bathroom. Recently remodeled (about 3 years ago) with wood-look tile floors, newer plush carpeting, paint, updated bathrooms with added storage/cabinet space. Recent upgrades in 2020 include new double ovens, new refrigerator/freezer, new microwave, and all new window shades. Spacious view deck, perfect for your morning coffee or evening glass of wine. Complete with washer and dryer for the tenant's use. This is really a perfect place to call home! Very serene and peaceful. Just steps to a large grassy park and the community pool, spa, and 2.8 mile bike/hiking trail with ocean views. The Capri community is in one of the best locations of Laguna Niguel. Very close to Dana Point & Laguna Beach. Near shops, restaurants, blue ribbon schools, plus great walking, hiking and biking trails and miles of sandy beaches nearby! Close to golfing and 5 star resorts such as Ritz Carlton, Monarch Beach Resort, and Montage! Home is available starting July for a 12-month lease term. Submit on pet (owner prefers one QUIET small pet only). Owner may require pet rent/pet deposit. Owner will sell furniture to tenant if interested.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 1000
Parking Details: Surface lot, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 23203 Via Tuscany have any available units?
23203 Via Tuscany doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Laguna Niguel, CA.
How much is rent in Laguna Niguel, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Laguna Niguel Rent Report.
What amenities does 23203 Via Tuscany have?
Some of 23203 Via Tuscany's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 23203 Via Tuscany currently offering any rent specials?
23203 Via Tuscany isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 23203 Via Tuscany pet-friendly?
Yes, 23203 Via Tuscany is pet friendly.
Does 23203 Via Tuscany offer parking?
Yes, 23203 Via Tuscany does offer parking.
Does 23203 Via Tuscany have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 23203 Via Tuscany offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 23203 Via Tuscany have a pool?
Yes, 23203 Via Tuscany has a pool.
Does 23203 Via Tuscany have accessible units?
No, 23203 Via Tuscany does not have accessible units.
Does 23203 Via Tuscany have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 23203 Via Tuscany has units with dishwashers.
