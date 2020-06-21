23203 Via Tuscany

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher pet friendly garage recently renovated

Unit Amenities carpet ceiling fan dishwasher in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking pool garage hot tub

WOW! Stunning upper condo! Entrance is ground level with direct garage access, then head upstairs to main living area. Vaulted ceilings, light, bright, open floor plan, the views are breathtaking! Panoramic views of Aliso Creek, Wilderness Park, sunsets are to die for! Two spacious bedrooms, master with ensuite bathroom. Recently remodeled (about 3 years ago) with wood-look tile floors, newer plush carpeting, paint, updated bathrooms with added storage/cabinet space. Recent upgrades in 2020 include new double ovens, new refrigerator/freezer, new microwave, and all new window shades. Spacious view deck, perfect for your morning coffee or evening glass of wine. Complete with washer and dryer for the tenant's use. This is really a perfect place to call home! Very serene and peaceful. Just steps to a large grassy park and the community pool, spa, and 2.8 mile bike/hiking trail with ocean views. The Capri community is in one of the best locations of Laguna Niguel. Very close to Dana Point & Laguna Beach. Near shops, restaurants, blue ribbon schools, plus great walking, hiking and biking trails and miles of sandy beaches nearby! Close to golfing and 5 star resorts such as Ritz Carlton, Monarch Beach Resort, and Montage! Home is available starting July for a 12-month lease term. Submit on pet (owner prefers one QUIET small pet only). Owner may require pet rent/pet deposit. Owner will sell furniture to tenant if interested.