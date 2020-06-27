231 Shorebreaker Drive

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher garage stainless steel 24hr gym

Unit Amenities dishwasher granite counters microwave patio / balcony range stainless steel Property Amenities 24hr gym parking pool garage hot tub media room

Contact Cdiprofio@aol.com Welcome to the beautiful Bear Brand Breakers Community. This 3 bedrooms unit (2 up and 1 down) with oversize 2 car garage with direct access, no one below or above. Travertine tiles throughout the first floor and stair. Kitchen with granite counter top, new stainless steele dishwasher, range & microwave, plantation shutters and 6 new windows on the first floor. Upper bedroom has laminate floor, balcony & own bathroom. Access to gate that will take you to Ocean Ranch shopping center which has restaurant, movie theater, 24 hour fitness & shops all within walking distance. Association pool & spa. Excellent school district, park and close to the beach, Dana point harbor. Enjoy living in this beautiful community.