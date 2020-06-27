All apartments in Laguna Niguel
231 Shorebreaker Drive

Location

231 Shorebreaker Drive, Laguna Niguel, CA 92677
Bear Brand at Laguna Niguel

Amenities

Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
range
stainless steel
Property Amenities
24hr gym
parking
pool
garage
hot tub
media room
Contact Cdiprofio@aol.com Welcome to the beautiful Bear Brand Breakers Community. This 3 bedrooms unit (2 up and 1 down) with oversize 2 car garage with direct access, no one below or above. Travertine tiles throughout the first floor and stair. Kitchen with granite counter top, new stainless steele dishwasher, range & microwave, plantation shutters and 6 new windows on the first floor. Upper bedroom has laminate floor, balcony & own bathroom. Access to gate that will take you to Ocean Ranch shopping center which has restaurant, movie theater, 24 hour fitness & shops all within walking distance. Association pool & spa. Excellent school district, park and close to the beach, Dana point harbor. Enjoy living in this beautiful community.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 231 Shorebreaker Drive have any available units?
231 Shorebreaker Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Laguna Niguel, CA.
How much is rent in Laguna Niguel, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Laguna Niguel Rent Report.
What amenities does 231 Shorebreaker Drive have?
Some of 231 Shorebreaker Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 231 Shorebreaker Drive currently offering any rent specials?
231 Shorebreaker Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 231 Shorebreaker Drive pet-friendly?
No, 231 Shorebreaker Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Laguna Niguel.
Does 231 Shorebreaker Drive offer parking?
Yes, 231 Shorebreaker Drive offers parking.
Does 231 Shorebreaker Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 231 Shorebreaker Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 231 Shorebreaker Drive have a pool?
Yes, 231 Shorebreaker Drive has a pool.
Does 231 Shorebreaker Drive have accessible units?
No, 231 Shorebreaker Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 231 Shorebreaker Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 231 Shorebreaker Drive has units with dishwashers.
