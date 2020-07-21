All apartments in Laguna Niguel
23 Andorra

23 Andorra · No Longer Available
Location

23 Andorra, Laguna Niguel, CA 92677
Marina Hills

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
walk in closets
pool
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
clubhouse
courtyard
parking
playground
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
hot tub
pet friendly
tennis court
This Marina Hills single level floor plan is rarely on the market for rent, includes: gated and locked courtyard for added security, extra large patio, spacious master suite with large walk in closet, dual vanities, and walk in shower. Central air, inside laundry, with a 2 car garage. Gardener and association dues included. Olympic size association pool, tennis courts, spa, kiddie pool, clubhouse, large parks, nature trails and more. Two-minute walk to park with playground/dog culture. 4 minute drive to grocery store. 10 minutes to fwy, 15 to beach, an hour to San Diego or L.A., 20 minutes to John Wayne Airport.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 500
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 23 Andorra have any available units?
23 Andorra doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Laguna Niguel, CA.
How much is rent in Laguna Niguel, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Laguna Niguel Rent Report.
What amenities does 23 Andorra have?
Some of 23 Andorra's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 23 Andorra currently offering any rent specials?
23 Andorra is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 23 Andorra pet-friendly?
Yes, 23 Andorra is pet friendly.
Does 23 Andorra offer parking?
Yes, 23 Andorra offers parking.
Does 23 Andorra have units with washers and dryers?
No, 23 Andorra does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 23 Andorra have a pool?
Yes, 23 Andorra has a pool.
Does 23 Andorra have accessible units?
No, 23 Andorra does not have accessible units.
Does 23 Andorra have units with dishwashers?
No, 23 Andorra does not have units with dishwashers.
