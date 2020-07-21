23 Andorra

Amenities
This Marina Hills single level floor plan is rarely on the market for rent, includes: gated and locked courtyard for added security, extra large patio, spacious master suite with large walk in closet, dual vanities, and walk in shower. Central air, inside laundry, with a 2 car garage. Gardener and association dues included. Olympic size association pool, tennis courts, spa, kiddie pool, clubhouse, large parks, nature trails and more. Two-minute walk to park with playground/dog culture. 4 minute drive to grocery store. 10 minutes to fwy, 15 to beach, an hour to San Diego or L.A., 20 minutes to John Wayne Airport.