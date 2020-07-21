23 Andorra

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning patio / balcony walk in closets Property Amenities clubhouse courtyard parking playground pool cats allowed dogs allowed garage hot tub pet friendly tennis court

This Marina Hills single level floor plan is rarely on the market for rent, includes: gated and locked courtyard for added security, extra large patio, spacious master suite with large walk in closet, dual vanities, and walk in shower. Central air, inside laundry, with a 2 car garage. Gardener and association dues included. Olympic size association pool, tennis courts, spa, kiddie pool, clubhouse, large parks, nature trails and more. Two-minute walk to park with playground/dog culture. 4 minute drive to grocery store. 10 minutes to fwy, 15 to beach, an hour to San Diego or L.A., 20 minutes to John Wayne Airport.