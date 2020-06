Amenities

garage recently renovated pool

Unit Amenities recently renovated Property Amenities parking pool garage

Spectacular and one-of-a-kind. This expansive and grand estate is both comfort and class. Proudly located within the 24 hr guard gated community of Monarch Point. This home has a premium cul-de-sac location with it's own private security gate and motor court. Unobstructed ocean and coastline views that truly inspire the soul. Between the main house and separate detached guest house, enjoy over 7,000 square feet of updated and remodeled living space.