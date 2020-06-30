Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher garage

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry oven patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities parking pool garage hot tub

OCEAN CLOSE TOWNHOUSE! 2 LARGE BEDROOMS WITH ENSUITE BATHROOMS PLUS optional 3RD DOWNSTAIRS BEDROOM (or den or office) with half bath in the exclusive BEAR BRAND community of STONEY POINTE. Over 1900 Sq. feet of living space with a peaceful, secluded patio where you feel the ocean breezes. This highly upgraded home features: New Wood Floors, Oversized Tub with Separate Showers and Custom Walk In Closets in the 2 Master Suites, Direct Access Double Car Garage, Washer and Dryer on Main Living Level, Gourmet Kitchen with Granite Counter Tops and Custom Cabinetry, Fireplace in Living room and Dining room, Central Air Conditioning, Plantation Shutters in every room. It is just steps to the community POOL and SPA. At one of the best prices per square foot in LAGUNA NIGUEL, this immaculate OCEAN CLOSE home is a must see!