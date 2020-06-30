All apartments in Laguna Niguel
Laguna Niguel, CA
22 Stoney
Last updated October 9 2019 at 11:26 AM

22 Stoney

22 Stoney Pt · No Longer Available
Laguna Niguel
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
Pet Friendly Places
Dog Friendly Apartments
Apartments with Pool
Location

22 Stoney Pt, Laguna Niguel, CA 92677
Bear Brand at Laguna Niguel

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
hot tub
OCEAN CLOSE TOWNHOUSE! 2 LARGE BEDROOMS WITH ENSUITE BATHROOMS PLUS optional 3RD DOWNSTAIRS BEDROOM (or den or office) with half bath in the exclusive BEAR BRAND community of STONEY POINTE. Over 1900 Sq. feet of living space with a peaceful, secluded patio where you feel the ocean breezes. This highly upgraded home features: New Wood Floors, Oversized Tub with Separate Showers and Custom Walk In Closets in the 2 Master Suites, Direct Access Double Car Garage, Washer and Dryer on Main Living Level, Gourmet Kitchen with Granite Counter Tops and Custom Cabinetry, Fireplace in Living room and Dining room, Central Air Conditioning, Plantation Shutters in every room. It is just steps to the community POOL and SPA. At one of the best prices per square foot in LAGUNA NIGUEL, this immaculate OCEAN CLOSE home is a must see!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 22 Stoney have any available units?
22 Stoney doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Laguna Niguel, CA.
How much is rent in Laguna Niguel, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Laguna Niguel Rent Report.
What amenities does 22 Stoney have?
Some of 22 Stoney's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 22 Stoney currently offering any rent specials?
22 Stoney is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 22 Stoney pet-friendly?
No, 22 Stoney is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Laguna Niguel.
Does 22 Stoney offer parking?
Yes, 22 Stoney offers parking.
Does 22 Stoney have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 22 Stoney offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 22 Stoney have a pool?
Yes, 22 Stoney has a pool.
Does 22 Stoney have accessible units?
No, 22 Stoney does not have accessible units.
Does 22 Stoney have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 22 Stoney has units with dishwashers.

