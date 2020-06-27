21 Halsey Avenue

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher ice maker microwave oven range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities pool

This beautiful home within the gated community of Bear Brand Ridge offers countless amenities, with a wonderful outdoor lifestyle! Kitchen has just been fully remodeled, all white with quartz countertops and back splashes, all new cabinetry with shaker style doors, lovely breakfast nook overlooks the newly refinished pool and jacuzzi! Interior is clean and current with fresh paint! Spacious living and family rooms, formal dining with double high ceiling, downstairs guest room with full bathroom! Grand master bedroom with master retreat and resort-like bathroom, his and her's closets! The additional bedrooms have a bonus room to share! Hiking and equestrian trails located inside the neighborhood nearby, with the harbor and some of the world's most amazing beaches just minutes away! Walk across the street to dinner and a movie!