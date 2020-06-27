All apartments in Laguna Niguel
Find more places like 21 Halsey Avenue.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Laguna Niguel, CA
/
21 Halsey Avenue
Last updated August 12 2019 at 11:32 PM

21 Halsey Avenue

21 Halsey Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Laguna Niguel
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

21 Halsey Avenue, Laguna Niguel, CA 92677
Bear Brand at Laguna Niguel

Amenities

dishwasher
recently renovated
pool
ice maker
microwave
range
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
ice maker
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
pool
This beautiful home within the gated community of Bear Brand Ridge offers countless amenities, with a wonderful outdoor lifestyle! Kitchen has just been fully remodeled, all white with quartz countertops and back splashes, all new cabinetry with shaker style doors, lovely breakfast nook overlooks the newly refinished pool and jacuzzi! Interior is clean and current with fresh paint! Spacious living and family rooms, formal dining with double high ceiling, downstairs guest room with full bathroom! Grand master bedroom with master retreat and resort-like bathroom, his and her's closets! The additional bedrooms have a bonus room to share! Hiking and equestrian trails located inside the neighborhood nearby, with the harbor and some of the world's most amazing beaches just minutes away! Walk across the street to dinner and a movie!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 3 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 21 Halsey Avenue have any available units?
21 Halsey Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Laguna Niguel, CA.
How much is rent in Laguna Niguel, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Laguna Niguel Rent Report.
What amenities does 21 Halsey Avenue have?
Some of 21 Halsey Avenue's amenities include dishwasher, recently renovated, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 21 Halsey Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
21 Halsey Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 21 Halsey Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 21 Halsey Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Laguna Niguel.
Does 21 Halsey Avenue offer parking?
No, 21 Halsey Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 21 Halsey Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 21 Halsey Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 21 Halsey Avenue have a pool?
Yes, 21 Halsey Avenue has a pool.
Does 21 Halsey Avenue have accessible units?
No, 21 Halsey Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 21 Halsey Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 21 Halsey Avenue has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Should You Cosign an Apartment Lease?
What is a Duplex Apartment? Are They Right For Me?
What are Security Deposits? Everything Renters Should Know
12 Questions To Ask When Renting An Apartment
What is Prorated Rent? (And How To Calculate It)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Broadstone Cavora
26033 Cape Dr
Laguna Niguel, CA 92677
Windridge
24922 Hidden Hills Rd
Laguna Niguel, CA 92677
BROADSTONE VILARA
26033 Getty Drive
Laguna Niguel, CA 92677
Skye at Laguna Niguel
28100 Cabot Rd
Laguna Niguel, CA 92677
Pointe Niguel
29781 Niguel Rd
Laguna Niguel, CA 92677
Apex Laguna Niguel
27960 Cabot Rd
Laguna Niguel, CA 92677
Blu Laguna Niguel Apartment Homes
27930 Cabot Road
Laguna Niguel, CA 92677
Seaside at Laguna Heights
31 Seaport
Laguna Niguel, CA 92677

Similar Pages

Laguna Niguel 1 BedroomsLaguna Niguel 2 Bedrooms
Laguna Niguel 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsLaguna Niguel Pet Friendly Places
Laguna Niguel Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CASan Diego, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CARiverside, CARancho Cucamonga, CASanta Ana, CAIrvine, CA
Huntington Beach, CAOceanside, CACorona, CAFullerton, CANewport Beach, CATemecula, CAChino, CAPomona, CA
La Habra, CAEncinitas, CABuena Park, CASan Clemente, CANorwalk, CABrea, CAPlacentia, CAFountain Valley, CA

Apartments Near Colleges

California State University-FullertonUniversity of California-Irvine
University of California-Los AngelesUniversity of California-Riverside
University of California-San Diego