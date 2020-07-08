Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

REMODELED! 3 bedroom PLUS LOFT! Main Floor bedroom with NO STEP ENTRY! End of CUL DE SAC LOCATION. Super fresh, light and bright recently upgrades home at in Prime Laguna Niguel. All new hardwood floors. All new plumbing, remodeled baths, fresh paint and more. Inside Laundry with Washer and Dryer included. Gated front yard entry offers PRIVACY and SECURITY with adjacent generous grassy yard. Full size 2 car garage with epoxy flooring. Well located for shopping, beaches and award winning schools. Chapparosa Park and hiking and biking trails nearby. Enjoy the lifestyle!