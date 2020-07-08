All apartments in Laguna Niguel
Find more places like 2 Drake.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Laguna Niguel, CA
/
2 Drake
Last updated May 3 2020 at 8:36 AM

2 Drake

2 Drake · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Laguna Niguel
See all
Laguna Heights
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

2 Drake, Laguna Niguel, CA 92677
Laguna Heights

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
REMODELED! 3 bedroom PLUS LOFT! Main Floor bedroom with NO STEP ENTRY! End of CUL DE SAC LOCATION. Super fresh, light and bright recently upgrades home at in Prime Laguna Niguel. All new hardwood floors. All new plumbing, remodeled baths, fresh paint and more. Inside Laundry with Washer and Dryer included. Gated front yard entry offers PRIVACY and SECURITY with adjacent generous grassy yard. Full size 2 car garage with epoxy flooring. Well located for shopping, beaches and award winning schools. Chapparosa Park and hiking and biking trails nearby. Enjoy the lifestyle!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2 Drake have any available units?
2 Drake doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Laguna Niguel, CA.
How much is rent in Laguna Niguel, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Laguna Niguel Rent Report.
What amenities does 2 Drake have?
Some of 2 Drake's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2 Drake currently offering any rent specials?
2 Drake is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2 Drake pet-friendly?
No, 2 Drake is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Laguna Niguel.
Does 2 Drake offer parking?
Yes, 2 Drake offers parking.
Does 2 Drake have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2 Drake offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2 Drake have a pool?
No, 2 Drake does not have a pool.
Does 2 Drake have accessible units?
No, 2 Drake does not have accessible units.
Does 2 Drake have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2 Drake has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Roommate (sample)
Differences Between Studio and Efficiency Apartments
9 Tips for Moving with Your Pet
What Makes Your Apartment Cost More?
How to Negotiate a Lease Renewal for Your Apartment
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Broadstone Cavora
26033 Cape Dr
Laguna Niguel, CA 92677
Windridge
24922 Hidden Hills Rd
Laguna Niguel, CA 92677
BROADSTONE VILARA
26033 Getty Drive
Laguna Niguel, CA 92677
Skye at Laguna Niguel
28100 Cabot Rd
Laguna Niguel, CA 92677
Pointe Niguel
29781 Niguel Rd
Laguna Niguel, CA 92677
Apex Laguna Niguel
27960 Cabot Rd
Laguna Niguel, CA 92677
Blu Laguna Niguel Apartment Homes
27930 Cabot Road
Laguna Niguel, CA 92677
Seaside at Laguna Heights
31 Seaport
Laguna Niguel, CA 92677

Similar Pages

Laguna Niguel 1 BedroomsLaguna Niguel 2 Bedrooms
Laguna Niguel 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsLaguna Niguel Pet Friendly Places
Laguna Niguel Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CASan Diego, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CARiverside, CARancho Cucamonga, CASanta Ana, CAIrvine, CA
Huntington Beach, CAOceanside, CACorona, CAFullerton, CANewport Beach, CATemecula, CAChino, CAPomona, CA
La Habra, CAEncinitas, CABuena Park, CASan Clemente, CANorwalk, CABrea, CAPlacentia, CAFountain Valley, CA

Apartments Near Colleges

California State University-FullertonUniversity of California-Irvine
University of California-Los AngelesUniversity of California-Riverside
University of California-San Diego