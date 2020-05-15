All apartments in Laguna Niguel
Find more places like 2 Coral Ridge.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Laguna Niguel, CA
/
2 Coral Ridge
Last updated March 26 2020 at 10:33 AM

2 Coral Ridge

2 Coral Ridge · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Laguna Niguel
See all
Laguna Heights
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

2 Coral Ridge, Laguna Niguel, CA 92677
Laguna Heights

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
pool
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
patio / balcony
range
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
pool
bbq/grill
garage
tennis court
Wonderful, spacious, beautifully upgraded, end-unit townhome in Palm Court. Great location, walk to elementary school & Chapparosa Park. Largest floorplan with 3 bedrooms - one on the main floor. (Note: large loft upstairs – was converted to 3rd bedroom) private patio off living room, high ceilings, skylights, inside laundry room, direct access to extended length garage. This is southern California living at its best! This beautiful Palm Court townhome is centrally located to nearby shopping, restaurants & a quick jaunt to our world-renowned beaches, tennis courts, 2 pools, spas & BBQ areas. You’ll be inspired to enjoy social outdoor life right outside your door. And, yes- the best in Southern California beaches are less than 5 miles away! You'll love this community and be proud of your home!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2 Coral Ridge have any available units?
2 Coral Ridge doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Laguna Niguel, CA.
How much is rent in Laguna Niguel, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Laguna Niguel Rent Report.
What amenities does 2 Coral Ridge have?
Some of 2 Coral Ridge's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2 Coral Ridge currently offering any rent specials?
2 Coral Ridge is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2 Coral Ridge pet-friendly?
No, 2 Coral Ridge is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Laguna Niguel.
Does 2 Coral Ridge offer parking?
Yes, 2 Coral Ridge offers parking.
Does 2 Coral Ridge have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2 Coral Ridge does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2 Coral Ridge have a pool?
Yes, 2 Coral Ridge has a pool.
Does 2 Coral Ridge have accessible units?
No, 2 Coral Ridge does not have accessible units.
Does 2 Coral Ridge have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2 Coral Ridge has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
7 Tips for Finding Pet-Friendly Apartments
Do You Need an Apartment Cosigner?
Lower Your Rent With This Sample Letter to Landlord
Accessible Housing and Renting with a Disability – FAQs
How to Move Cross Country
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Broadstone Cavora
26033 Cape Dr
Laguna Niguel, CA 92677
Windridge
24922 Hidden Hills Rd
Laguna Niguel, CA 92677
BROADSTONE VILARA
26033 Getty Drive
Laguna Niguel, CA 92677
Skye at Laguna Niguel
28100 Cabot Rd
Laguna Niguel, CA 92677
Pointe Niguel
29781 Niguel Rd
Laguna Niguel, CA 92677
Apex Laguna Niguel
27960 Cabot Rd
Laguna Niguel, CA 92677
Blu Laguna Niguel Apartment Homes
27930 Cabot Road
Laguna Niguel, CA 92677
Seaside at Laguna Heights
31 Seaport
Laguna Niguel, CA 92677

Similar Pages

Laguna Niguel 1 BedroomsLaguna Niguel 2 Bedrooms
Laguna Niguel 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsLaguna Niguel Pet Friendly Places
Laguna Niguel Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CASan Diego, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CARiverside, CARancho Cucamonga, CASanta Ana, CAIrvine, CA
Huntington Beach, CAOceanside, CACorona, CAFullerton, CANewport Beach, CATemecula, CAChino, CAPomona, CA
La Habra, CAEncinitas, CABuena Park, CASan Clemente, CANorwalk, CABrea, CAPlacentia, CAFountain Valley, CA

Apartments Near Colleges

California State University-FullertonUniversity of California-Irvine
University of California-Los AngelesUniversity of California-Riverside
University of California-San Diego