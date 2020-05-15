2 Coral Ridge

Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony dishwasher garage recently renovated pool

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace patio / balcony range recently renovated Property Amenities on-site laundry parking pool bbq/grill garage tennis court

Wonderful, spacious, beautifully upgraded, end-unit townhome in Palm Court. Great location, walk to elementary school & Chapparosa Park. Largest floorplan with 3 bedrooms - one on the main floor. (Note: large loft upstairs – was converted to 3rd bedroom) private patio off living room, high ceilings, skylights, inside laundry room, direct access to extended length garage. This is southern California living at its best! This beautiful Palm Court townhome is centrally located to nearby shopping, restaurants & a quick jaunt to our world-renowned beaches, tennis courts, 2 pools, spas & BBQ areas. You’ll be inspired to enjoy social outdoor life right outside your door. And, yes- the best in Southern California beaches are less than 5 miles away! You'll love this community and be proud of your home!