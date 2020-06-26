Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking playground cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

IMMACULATE TURNKEY, EXCEPTIONAL STUNNING PANORAMIC VIEW PALISADES Executive Style Home, JUST COMPLETE UPGRADES, Freshly Painted Head to Toe, End of CUL-DE-SAC, Superb Large Backyard w. Gorgeous PANORAMIC canyon and City view, Nice Landscaping and plenty room for play & Entertainment, Three car garage, Marble Entrance, Main Level Bedroom w. Full Bath, New Windows and doors, New Garage Roof & New Garage Door, Cathedral Vaulted Ceiling, Formal Living, Formal Dining, Separate Family Room w. Fireplace, Bright Kitchen with Granite Counter top, Breakfast Nook, New Five Burner Cook Top, New Refrigerator, Newly stainless steel appliances, Recessed lighting, New Bathrooms, Re-piped PEX System, Backyard Covered Patio, Inside Separate Laundry Area, Nice Balcony, Spacious rooms, Master Bedroom w. City Panoramic View & Walk-in Closet, New Drapes & Window Covering, plenty of cabinets, Take Advantage of the Beautiful Backyard & Canyon Views from Kitchen, Nook, Family Room and Master Bedroom, Excellent Neighborhood, Close to Kindergarten and Schools/Shops, Steps from Hiking Trail and Dog Playground. Enjoy Ocean Breeze and singing birds all day and year round. Gardener and Association dues Included. Ready to move-in. Landlord entertains Long Term Lease. Ready to Move-in.