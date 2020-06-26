All apartments in Laguna Niguel
2 Capri · No Longer Available
Location

2 Capri, Laguna Niguel, CA 92677
Laguna Heights

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
playground
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
IMMACULATE TURNKEY, EXCEPTIONAL STUNNING PANORAMIC VIEW PALISADES Executive Style Home, JUST COMPLETE UPGRADES, Freshly Painted Head to Toe, End of CUL-DE-SAC, Superb Large Backyard w. Gorgeous PANORAMIC canyon and City view, Nice Landscaping and plenty room for play & Entertainment, Three car garage, Marble Entrance, Main Level Bedroom w. Full Bath, New Windows and doors, New Garage Roof & New Garage Door, Cathedral Vaulted Ceiling, Formal Living, Formal Dining, Separate Family Room w. Fireplace, Bright Kitchen with Granite Counter top, Breakfast Nook, New Five Burner Cook Top, New Refrigerator, Newly stainless steel appliances, Recessed lighting, New Bathrooms, Re-piped PEX System, Backyard Covered Patio, Inside Separate Laundry Area, Nice Balcony, Spacious rooms, Master Bedroom w. City Panoramic View & Walk-in Closet, New Drapes & Window Covering, plenty of cabinets, Take Advantage of the Beautiful Backyard & Canyon Views from Kitchen, Nook, Family Room and Master Bedroom, Excellent Neighborhood, Close to Kindergarten and Schools/Shops, Steps from Hiking Trail and Dog Playground. Enjoy Ocean Breeze and singing birds all day and year round. Gardener and Association dues Included. Ready to move-in. Landlord entertains Long Term Lease. Ready to Move-in.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 600
Parking Details: None, 3 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2 Capri have any available units?
2 Capri doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Laguna Niguel, CA.
How much is rent in Laguna Niguel, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Laguna Niguel Rent Report.
What amenities does 2 Capri have?
Some of 2 Capri's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2 Capri currently offering any rent specials?
2 Capri is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2 Capri pet-friendly?
Yes, 2 Capri is pet friendly.
Does 2 Capri offer parking?
Yes, 2 Capri offers parking.
Does 2 Capri have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2 Capri does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2 Capri have a pool?
No, 2 Capri does not have a pool.
Does 2 Capri have accessible units?
No, 2 Capri does not have accessible units.
Does 2 Capri have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2 Capri has units with dishwashers.
