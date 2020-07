19 Redondo

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher garage recently renovated

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace granite counters in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking pool bbq/grill garage hot tub

GREAT OPPORTUNITY TO LEASE A BEAUTIFUL, WELL MAINTAINED HOME IN THE PALISADES COMMUNITY OF LAGUNA NIGUEL. LOCATED AT THE END OF A CUL DE SAC. LARGE LOT WITH POOL, SPA, BUILT-IN BBQ. 4 BEDROOMS/3 BATHS. MAIN FLOOR BEDROOM WITH FULL BATH. KITCHEN HAS NEW REFRIGERATOR & ALL STAINLESS STEEL APPLIANCES. GRANITE COUNTERTOPS AND UPGRADED CABINETS. ALL BATHROOMS HAVE BEEN UPGRADED INCLUDING A NEW, WALK IN SHOWER IN THE GUEST BATHROOM. NEW WASHER & DRYER, NEW HVAC SYSTEM, NEW TREX DECK, NEW EXPOXY FLOORING IN GARAGE, NEW IRRIGATION SYSTEM, NEW DAYBED AND NEWLY REFINISHED TEAK OUTDOOR FURNITURE. OTHER NOTABLE FEATURES INCLUDE LOVELY DECK OFF MASTER SUITE, FIREPLACE IN FAMILY ROOM, SEPARATE LIVING ROOM & DINING ROOM, PLANTATION SHUTTERS, BREAKFAST NOOK, 3 CAR GARAGE. WALKING DISTANCE TO SCHOOLS, PARKS, SHOPPING AND MINUTES TO FREEWAY!