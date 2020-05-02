All apartments in Laguna Niguel
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

19 Pemberton Place

19 Pemberton Place · No Longer Available
Location

19 Pemberton Place, Laguna Niguel, CA 92677
Beacon Hill

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garage
recently renovated
pool
tennis court
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
pool
garage
tennis court
This 2 bedroom, 2 level property is located in the prestigious community of Beacon Hill, Laguna Niguel. Property has just been remodeled and includes a brand new kitchen and wood flooring. Bathrooms have also been remodeled including a new master bath shower. Highly desirable floorplan with no one above or below. Includes a 1 car, direct-access garage. Private backyard patio is perfect for relaxing. HOA amenities include pools and tennis courts. Less than 5 minute drive to the beach. Property ready to rent asap. Good credit and good income required. No pets and no smoking please.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 19 Pemberton Place have any available units?
19 Pemberton Place doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Laguna Niguel, CA.
How much is rent in Laguna Niguel, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Laguna Niguel Rent Report.
What amenities does 19 Pemberton Place have?
Some of 19 Pemberton Place's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 19 Pemberton Place currently offering any rent specials?
19 Pemberton Place is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 19 Pemberton Place pet-friendly?
No, 19 Pemberton Place is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Laguna Niguel.
Does 19 Pemberton Place offer parking?
Yes, 19 Pemberton Place offers parking.
Does 19 Pemberton Place have units with washers and dryers?
No, 19 Pemberton Place does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 19 Pemberton Place have a pool?
Yes, 19 Pemberton Place has a pool.
Does 19 Pemberton Place have accessible units?
No, 19 Pemberton Place does not have accessible units.
Does 19 Pemberton Place have units with dishwashers?
No, 19 Pemberton Place does not have units with dishwashers.
