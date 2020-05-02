19 Pemberton Place

Amenities

This 2 bedroom, 2 level property is located in the prestigious community of Beacon Hill, Laguna Niguel. Property has just been remodeled and includes a brand new kitchen and wood flooring. Bathrooms have also been remodeled including a new master bath shower. Highly desirable floorplan with no one above or below. Includes a 1 car, direct-access garage. Private backyard patio is perfect for relaxing. HOA amenities include pools and tennis courts. Less than 5 minute drive to the beach. Property ready to rent asap. Good credit and good income required. No pets and no smoking please.