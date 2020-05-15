All apartments in Laguna Niguel
Last updated February 10 2020 at 11:46 PM

19 GULLWING

19 Gullwing · No Longer Available
Location

19 Gullwing, Laguna Niguel, CA 92677
Laguna Heights

Amenities

on-site laundry
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
garage
Largest Saltair plan with added loft/office in prime view location. Shutters, mirrored closet doors. New kitchen cabinets and Quartz counter tops, New cabinets and Quartz counter tops in all bathrooms. New sectional Garage door. (new window replacements and water saver landscaping in progress). newer laminate floors through out the house, newer paint and newer dishwasher. Separate laundry room ,fenced back yard with gorgeous view. Desirable community close to George White Elementary school, Chapparosa park,Walking trails, Beach, shopping Centers and entertainment.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 19 GULLWING have any available units?
19 GULLWING doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Laguna Niguel, CA.
How much is rent in Laguna Niguel, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Laguna Niguel Rent Report.
What amenities does 19 GULLWING have?
Some of 19 GULLWING's amenities include on-site laundry, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 19 GULLWING currently offering any rent specials?
19 GULLWING is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 19 GULLWING pet-friendly?
No, 19 GULLWING is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Laguna Niguel.
Does 19 GULLWING offer parking?
Yes, 19 GULLWING offers parking.
Does 19 GULLWING have units with washers and dryers?
No, 19 GULLWING does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 19 GULLWING have a pool?
No, 19 GULLWING does not have a pool.
Does 19 GULLWING have accessible units?
No, 19 GULLWING does not have accessible units.
Does 19 GULLWING have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 19 GULLWING has units with dishwashers.
