19 GULLWING

Unit Amenities dishwasher recently renovated Property Amenities on-site laundry parking garage

Largest Saltair plan with added loft/office in prime view location. Shutters, mirrored closet doors. New kitchen cabinets and Quartz counter tops, New cabinets and Quartz counter tops in all bathrooms. New sectional Garage door. (new window replacements and water saver landscaping in progress). newer laminate floors through out the house, newer paint and newer dishwasher. Separate laundry room ,fenced back yard with gorgeous view. Desirable community close to George White Elementary school, Chapparosa park,Walking trails, Beach, shopping Centers and entertainment.