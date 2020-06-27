18 SAINT ELIZABETH

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry microwave Property Amenities parking

Charming rare 2 bedroom, 2 bath ,single story home located at the end of CUL-DE-SAC, well manicured, spacious, enclosed and private back-yard. Light and bright open floor plan,living room with high vaulted ceillings and cozy fireplace, newer berber carpet and newer paint, tile flooring in kitchen and bathrooms, inside laundry with washer and dryer included. Family kitchen with breakfast nook(New Quartz counter top installation is on process). Conveniently located near walking trails, beach, shopping centers, freeway and toll road. NO SMOKERS AND NO PETS PLEASE