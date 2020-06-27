All apartments in Laguna Niguel
18 SAINT ELIZABETH

18 Saint Elizabeth · No Longer Available
Location

18 Saint Elizabeth, Laguna Niguel, CA 92677
Laguna Heights

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
parking
fireplace
microwave
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
Property Amenities
parking
Charming rare 2 bedroom, 2 bath ,single story home located at the end of CUL-DE-SAC, well manicured, spacious, enclosed and private back-yard. Light and bright open floor plan,living room with high vaulted ceillings and cozy fireplace, newer berber carpet and newer paint, tile flooring in kitchen and bathrooms, inside laundry with washer and dryer included. Family kitchen with breakfast nook(New Quartz counter top installation is on process). Conveniently located near walking trails, beach, shopping centers, freeway and toll road. NO SMOKERS AND NO PETS PLEASE

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 18 SAINT ELIZABETH have any available units?
18 SAINT ELIZABETH doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Laguna Niguel, CA.
How much is rent in Laguna Niguel, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Laguna Niguel Rent Report.
What amenities does 18 SAINT ELIZABETH have?
Some of 18 SAINT ELIZABETH's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 18 SAINT ELIZABETH currently offering any rent specials?
18 SAINT ELIZABETH is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 18 SAINT ELIZABETH pet-friendly?
No, 18 SAINT ELIZABETH is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Laguna Niguel.
Does 18 SAINT ELIZABETH offer parking?
Yes, 18 SAINT ELIZABETH offers parking.
Does 18 SAINT ELIZABETH have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 18 SAINT ELIZABETH offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 18 SAINT ELIZABETH have a pool?
No, 18 SAINT ELIZABETH does not have a pool.
Does 18 SAINT ELIZABETH have accessible units?
No, 18 SAINT ELIZABETH does not have accessible units.
Does 18 SAINT ELIZABETH have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 18 SAINT ELIZABETH has units with dishwashers.
