17 Gray Stone Way

In prestigious Bear Brand Ocean Ranch, this home boasts an awesome floorplan with a stunning open entryway. Featuring four spacious bedrooms, each with its own bath as well as an additional powder room, you will enjoy the large private office complete with fireplace, large sunny and bright "morning room" breakfast room, formal dining room and spacious family room and living room. Beautiful solid new granite slab staircase, new extensive wrought iron railings, & new granite in remodeled huge master bathroom, too, as well as wood floors added. Perfect bonus room upstairs between the two ensuite bedrooms. Spacious lot See this today. Well-located with close proximity to beaches, shopping, restaurants and Blue Ribbon schools! Please note only three miles to the beach! Walkind distance to stores and theatre.