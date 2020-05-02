All apartments in Laguna Niguel
Location

17 Gray Stone Way, Laguna Niguel, CA 92677
Bear Brand at Laguna Niguel

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. now

$6,950

Click to see floorplan

4 Bed · 5 Bath · 4121 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

granite counters
hardwood floors
parking
recently renovated
fireplace
media room
Unit Amenities
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
oven
range
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
media room
In prestigious Bear Brand Ocean Ranch, this home boasts an awesome floorplan with a stunning open entryway. Featuring four spacious bedrooms, each with its own bath as well as an additional powder room, you will enjoy the large private office complete with fireplace, large sunny and bright "morning room" breakfast room, formal dining room and spacious family room and living room. Beautiful solid new granite slab staircase, new extensive wrought iron railings, & new granite in remodeled huge master bathroom, too, as well as wood floors added. Perfect bonus room upstairs between the two ensuite bedrooms. Spacious lot See this today. Well-located with close proximity to beaches, shopping, restaurants and Blue Ribbon schools! Please note only three miles to the beach! Walkind distance to stores and theatre.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 3 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 17 Gray Stone Way have any available units?
17 Gray Stone Way has a unit available for $6,950 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Laguna Niguel, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Laguna Niguel Rent Report.
What amenities does 17 Gray Stone Way have?
Some of 17 Gray Stone Way's amenities include granite counters, hardwood floors, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 17 Gray Stone Way currently offering any rent specials?
17 Gray Stone Way isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 17 Gray Stone Way pet-friendly?
No, 17 Gray Stone Way is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Laguna Niguel.
Does 17 Gray Stone Way offer parking?
Yes, 17 Gray Stone Way does offer parking.
Does 17 Gray Stone Way have units with washers and dryers?
No, 17 Gray Stone Way does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 17 Gray Stone Way have a pool?
No, 17 Gray Stone Way does not have a pool.
Does 17 Gray Stone Way have accessible units?
No, 17 Gray Stone Way does not have accessible units.
Does 17 Gray Stone Way have units with dishwashers?
No, 17 Gray Stone Way does not have units with dishwashers.
