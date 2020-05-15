All apartments in Laguna Niguel
Last updated April 23 2020 at 10:44 PM

167 Pearl

167 Pearl · No Longer Available
Location

167 Pearl, Laguna Niguel, CA 92677

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
cats allowed
carport
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
carpet
fireplace
granite counters
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
pet friendly
carport
parking
pool
hot tub
2 STORY END UNIT with LOFT - Delightful "Crystal Cay"2 story end unit condo. 1171 sq.ft. per assessor. Dual masters, one on each level. Upstairs loft with fireplace. Tile flooring down. Stairway, den and bedrooms have carpet. Remodeled kitchen with granite counter tops, new cabinets, stainless steel sink. Remodeled baths with granite counter top . Upstairs bath has beautiful new shower. Washer and dryer provided. Patio off living room. Great end unit location. No one above or below. 2 community pools each with a community spa.

(RLNE1937701)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 167 Pearl have any available units?
167 Pearl doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Laguna Niguel, CA.
How much is rent in Laguna Niguel, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Laguna Niguel Rent Report.
What amenities does 167 Pearl have?
Some of 167 Pearl's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 167 Pearl currently offering any rent specials?
167 Pearl is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 167 Pearl pet-friendly?
Yes, 167 Pearl is pet friendly.
Does 167 Pearl offer parking?
Yes, 167 Pearl offers parking.
Does 167 Pearl have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 167 Pearl offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 167 Pearl have a pool?
Yes, 167 Pearl has a pool.
Does 167 Pearl have accessible units?
No, 167 Pearl does not have accessible units.
Does 167 Pearl have units with dishwashers?
No, 167 Pearl does not have units with dishwashers.

