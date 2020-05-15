Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters cats allowed carport recently renovated

Unit Amenities carpet fireplace granite counters in unit laundry patio / balcony recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed pet friendly carport parking pool hot tub

2 STORY END UNIT with LOFT - Delightful "Crystal Cay"2 story end unit condo. 1171 sq.ft. per assessor. Dual masters, one on each level. Upstairs loft with fireplace. Tile flooring down. Stairway, den and bedrooms have carpet. Remodeled kitchen with granite counter tops, new cabinets, stainless steel sink. Remodeled baths with granite counter top . Upstairs bath has beautiful new shower. Washer and dryer provided. Patio off living room. Great end unit location. No one above or below. 2 community pools each with a community spa.



(RLNE1937701)