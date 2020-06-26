16 Camship

Amenities

granite counters garage recently renovated stainless steel walk in closets pool

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet ceiling fan fireplace granite counters oven range refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking playground pool garage tennis court

Here is an opportunity to live in the much sought-after Beacon Hill Village in a single family detached home with a very popular floor plan in a "private cul-de-sac location". A great front yard invites you to this tastefully remodeled home. Formal Living room with fire place and view of the yard, with formal dining room with easy access to the kitchen with newer laminate flooring. Fabulous remodeled kitchen with expanded family room and granite counter top with all recently purchased new stainless appliances including the refrigerator. Two car garage makes it easy to access the expanded kitchen and the family room. Second floor with new carpet with three bedrooms and two bathroom. All Bathroom upgraded with Granite counter top, new cabinets and paint. Many extra cabinets in the hall way and walk-in closet in the master bedroom. Newer inside and outside paint and much more. New roof, newer added central heating and air conditioning. The home is one block away from the coveted Malcom Elementary School, a blue ribbon school. This lovely community offers swimming pools, tennis courts, playgrounds and walking trails.

Minutes to beaches, golf courses, the St. Regis, the Ritz Carlton and the Montage.