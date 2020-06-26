All apartments in Laguna Niguel
Last updated June 3 2020 at 1:10 PM

16 Camship

16 Camship · No Longer Available
Location

16 Camship, Laguna Niguel, CA 92677
Beacon Hill

Amenities

granite counters
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
walk in closets
pool
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
ceiling fan
fireplace
granite counters
oven
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
playground
pool
garage
tennis court
Here is an opportunity to live in the much sought-after Beacon Hill Village in a single family detached home with a very popular floor plan in a "private cul-de-sac location". A great front yard invites you to this tastefully remodeled home. Formal Living room with fire place and view of the yard, with formal dining room with easy access to the kitchen with newer laminate flooring. Fabulous remodeled kitchen with expanded family room and granite counter top with all recently purchased new stainless appliances including the refrigerator. Two car garage makes it easy to access the expanded kitchen and the family room. Second floor with new carpet with three bedrooms and two bathroom. All Bathroom upgraded with Granite counter top, new cabinets and paint. Many extra cabinets in the hall way and walk-in closet in the master bedroom. Newer inside and outside paint and much more. New roof, newer added central heating and air conditioning. The home is one block away from the coveted Malcom Elementary School, a blue ribbon school. This lovely community offers swimming pools, tennis courts, playgrounds and walking trails.
Minutes to beaches, golf courses, the St. Regis, the Ritz Carlton and the Montage.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 16 Camship have any available units?
16 Camship doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Laguna Niguel, CA.
How much is rent in Laguna Niguel, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Laguna Niguel Rent Report.
What amenities does 16 Camship have?
Some of 16 Camship's amenities include granite counters, garage, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 16 Camship currently offering any rent specials?
16 Camship is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 16 Camship pet-friendly?
No, 16 Camship is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Laguna Niguel.
Does 16 Camship offer parking?
Yes, 16 Camship offers parking.
Does 16 Camship have units with washers and dryers?
No, 16 Camship does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 16 Camship have a pool?
Yes, 16 Camship has a pool.
Does 16 Camship have accessible units?
No, 16 Camship does not have accessible units.
Does 16 Camship have units with dishwashers?
No, 16 Camship does not have units with dishwashers.
