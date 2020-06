Amenities

Gorgeous Single Story Home located on a Large Corner Lot, features 3 Bedrooms, 2 Baths, Formal Entry, Large Living Room with French Doors that Open to Patio, Formal Dining Room, Galley Kitchen with Breakfast Nook, Spacious Hallway, Large Master Suite with Master Bath has Tub & Shower, 2 Car Attached Garage with Driveway, Gated Yard with a Nice Large Patio in the Backyard with a beautiful View and overlooking the Pool. Great Location , Hurry and See this one before its gone.