Laguna Niguel, CA
15 Firenze Street
Last updated November 14 2019 at 9:32 AM

15 Firenze Street

15 Firenze Street · No Longer Available
Location

15 Firenze Street, Laguna Niguel, CA 92677
Niguel Ranch

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
ceiling fan
range
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
patio / balcony
range
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
Fantastic value for Single Family Home in highly desirable Terra Nova. Model perfect with many upgrades including plantation shutters, ceiling fans, dual-pane windows, beautifully refinished kitchen cabinets, recessed lighting, and upgraded master shower and much more! Enjoy the cool ocean breezes in the professionally designed large backyard with stamped concrete patio, built-in wraparound seating, and drought resistant landscaping. Walk to elementary school and community park. Plus only minutes to Dana Point Harbor, Salt Creek Beach, restaurants and shopping centers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 15 Firenze Street have any available units?
15 Firenze Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Laguna Niguel, CA.
How much is rent in Laguna Niguel, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Laguna Niguel Rent Report.
What amenities does 15 Firenze Street have?
Some of 15 Firenze Street's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 15 Firenze Street currently offering any rent specials?
15 Firenze Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 15 Firenze Street pet-friendly?
No, 15 Firenze Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Laguna Niguel.
Does 15 Firenze Street offer parking?
Yes, 15 Firenze Street offers parking.
Does 15 Firenze Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 15 Firenze Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 15 Firenze Street have a pool?
No, 15 Firenze Street does not have a pool.
Does 15 Firenze Street have accessible units?
No, 15 Firenze Street does not have accessible units.
Does 15 Firenze Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 15 Firenze Street has units with dishwashers.
