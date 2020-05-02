15 Firenze Street

Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher parking recently renovated ceiling fan range

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher patio / balcony range recently renovated Property Amenities parking

Fantastic value for Single Family Home in highly desirable Terra Nova. Model perfect with many upgrades including plantation shutters, ceiling fans, dual-pane windows, beautifully refinished kitchen cabinets, recessed lighting, and upgraded master shower and much more! Enjoy the cool ocean breezes in the professionally designed large backyard with stamped concrete patio, built-in wraparound seating, and drought resistant landscaping. Walk to elementary school and community park. Plus only minutes to Dana Point Harbor, Salt Creek Beach, restaurants and shopping centers.