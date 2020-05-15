15 Cala D Or

Amenities
This Deluxe Marina Hills home offers the largest floor plan in the Vistara Subdivision, upgraded, cool and breezy, aesthetically pleasing, entertainers delight. The Home Features A Large Open Floor Plan-Vaulted Ceilings-Marble & Laminate Flooring-Wrought Iron Railings/Classic open staircase, Exquisite Gourmet Kitchen with Top of the Line Appliances-Well Crafted & Designed Cabinetry-Pantry w lots of Storage / Cozy Family lounge area with Fireplace-Wet Bar/Formal Dining area accompanied by outside Water Feature/Main Floor Master Bedroom-Three Car Garage-Utility Room with Washer/Dryer. Upstairs features a Large Master Bedroom with Walk-In Closet, Fireplace-Views of the Park, Hills, Skyline/the fifth bedroom is being used as a Large Bonus Room, Two more Bedrooms-Baths Backyard: Spacious Flagstone Patio with Built-In BBQ Island/Large In-Ground Jacuzzi/Dog Run 4 1 dog/Views of Park, Hills, Skyline. There is a Park right behind the house. Go to the end of the Cul de sac and take the stairs down, has Bocci Ball, Basketball, 2 Soccer Fields, Baseball Diamond and Play Area & Trails to Salt Creek. This home is powered by Solar, Landlord will entertain a Lease Price at $5700 with a flat electric bill of $300. Contact Mahta Sharif for further explanation.