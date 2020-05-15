All apartments in Laguna Niguel
Find more places like 15 Cala D Or.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Laguna Niguel, CA
/
15 Cala D Or
Last updated September 10 2019 at 3:25 AM

15 Cala D Or

15 Cala D or · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Laguna Niguel
See all
Marina Hills
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all

Location

15 Cala D or, Laguna Niguel, CA 92677
Marina Hills

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
fireplace
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
basketball court
bocce court
clubhouse
dog park
parking
bbq/grill
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
This Deluxe Marina Hills home offers the largest floor plan in the Vistara Subdivision, upgraded, cool and breezy, aesthetically pleasing, entertainers delight. The Home Features A Large Open Floor Plan-Vaulted Ceilings-Marble & Laminate Flooring-Wrought Iron Railings/Classic open staircase, Exquisite Gourmet Kitchen with Top of the Line Appliances-Well Crafted & Designed Cabinetry-Pantry w lots of Storage / Cozy Family lounge area with Fireplace-Wet Bar/Formal Dining area accompanied by outside Water Feature/Main Floor Master Bedroom-Three Car Garage-Utility Room with Washer/Dryer. Upstairs features a Large Master Bedroom with Walk-In Closet, Fireplace-Views of the Park, Hills, Skyline/the fifth bedroom is being used as a Large Bonus Room, Two more Bedrooms-Baths Backyard: Spacious Flagstone Patio with Built-In BBQ Island/Large In-Ground Jacuzzi/Dog Run 4 1 dog/Views of Park, Hills, Skyline. There is a Park right behind the house. Go to the end of the Cul de sac and take the stairs down, has Bocci Ball, Basketball, 2 Soccer Fields, Baseball Diamond and Play Area & Trails to Salt Creek. This home is powered by Solar, Landlord will entertain a Lease Price at $5700 with a flat electric bill of $300. Contact Mahta Sharif for further explanation.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
limit: 1
Parking Details: None, 3 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 15 Cala D Or have any available units?
15 Cala D Or doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Laguna Niguel, CA.
How much is rent in Laguna Niguel, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Laguna Niguel Rent Report.
What amenities does 15 Cala D Or have?
Some of 15 Cala D Or's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 15 Cala D Or currently offering any rent specials?
15 Cala D Or is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 15 Cala D Or pet-friendly?
Yes, 15 Cala D Or is pet friendly.
Does 15 Cala D Or offer parking?
Yes, 15 Cala D Or offers parking.
Does 15 Cala D Or have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 15 Cala D Or offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 15 Cala D Or have a pool?
No, 15 Cala D Or does not have a pool.
Does 15 Cala D Or have accessible units?
No, 15 Cala D Or does not have accessible units.
Does 15 Cala D Or have units with dishwashers?
No, 15 Cala D Or does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
9 Tips to Get Cheaper Rent
Condo vs. Apartment: Differences, Pros, and Cons
The Beginner’s Guide to Renters Insurance
How to Budget for Your First Apartment (Checklist and Tips)
How to Renew Your Lease in 7 Simple Steps
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Broadstone Cavora
26033 Cape Dr
Laguna Niguel, CA 92677
Windridge
24922 Hidden Hills Rd
Laguna Niguel, CA 92677
Elán The Overlook at Laguna
102 Calais St
Laguna Niguel, CA 92677
BROADSTONE VILARA
26033 Getty Drive
Laguna Niguel, CA 92677
Skye at Laguna Niguel
28100 Cabot Rd
Laguna Niguel, CA 92677
Pointe Niguel
29781 Niguel Rd
Laguna Niguel, CA 92677
Apex Laguna Niguel
27960 Cabot Rd
Laguna Niguel, CA 92677
Blu Laguna Niguel Apartment Homes
27930 Cabot Road
Laguna Niguel, CA 92677

Similar Pages

Laguna Niguel 1 Bedroom ApartmentsLaguna Niguel 2 Bedroom Apartments
Laguna Niguel Apartments with BalconiesLaguna Niguel Pet Friendly Apartments
Laguna Niguel Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CASan Diego, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CARiverside, CASanta Ana, CARancho Cucamonga, CAIrvine, CA
Huntington Beach, CAOceanside, CACorona, CAFullerton, CATemecula, CAChino, CAPomona, CAGarden Grove, CA
San Clemente, CALa Habra, CAPlacentia, CABuena Park, CABrea, CAFountain Valley, CANorwalk, CASan Bernardino, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Laguna Heights
Marina Hills

Apartments Near Colleges

California State University-FullertonUniversity of California-Irvine
University of California-Los AngelesUniversity of California-Riverside
University of California-San Diego