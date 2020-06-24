All apartments in Laguna Niguel
Laguna Niguel, CA
149 Fleurance Street
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

149 Fleurance Street

149 Fleurance Street · No Longer Available
Location

149 Fleurance Street, Laguna Niguel, CA 92677

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
pool
tennis court
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
clubhouse
pool
bbq/grill
garage
hot tub
tennis court
This charming upper level, 2 bedroom 2 bathroom carriage unit is located in the Encore development in Marina Hills. The open floorplan features high ceilings with lots of natural light and has been recently refreshed with new paint and carpet. The open concept floorplan boasts a kitchen with all new stainless appliances that opens to the dining and living areas. The spacious master bedroom and a secondary bedroom both open to an oversized walk out balcony. An additional balcony is just off the living area. The unit also features an oversized 2 car garage with built in storage. The home has just been repiped with PEX. Located in the Marina Hills Association, community amenities include 2 Olympic sized swimming pools, 6 lighted tennis courts, a BBQ area and a clubhouse, in addition to a nearby private pool and spa area. Just up the hill from some of Southern California's finest beaches and the award winning Monarch Beach and Ritz Carlton resorts, this home is also minutes from blue-ribbon schools, the charm of Laguna Beach and the Dana Point Harbor.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 149 Fleurance Street have any available units?
149 Fleurance Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Laguna Niguel, CA.
How much is rent in Laguna Niguel, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Laguna Niguel Rent Report.
What amenities does 149 Fleurance Street have?
Some of 149 Fleurance Street's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 149 Fleurance Street currently offering any rent specials?
149 Fleurance Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 149 Fleurance Street pet-friendly?
No, 149 Fleurance Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Laguna Niguel.
Does 149 Fleurance Street offer parking?
Yes, 149 Fleurance Street offers parking.
Does 149 Fleurance Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 149 Fleurance Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 149 Fleurance Street have a pool?
Yes, 149 Fleurance Street has a pool.
Does 149 Fleurance Street have accessible units?
No, 149 Fleurance Street does not have accessible units.
Does 149 Fleurance Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 149 Fleurance Street has units with dishwashers.
