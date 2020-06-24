149 Fleurance Street

Amenities

This charming upper level, 2 bedroom 2 bathroom carriage unit is located in the Encore development in Marina Hills. The open floorplan features high ceilings with lots of natural light and has been recently refreshed with new paint and carpet. The open concept floorplan boasts a kitchen with all new stainless appliances that opens to the dining and living areas. The spacious master bedroom and a secondary bedroom both open to an oversized walk out balcony. An additional balcony is just off the living area. The unit also features an oversized 2 car garage with built in storage. The home has just been repiped with PEX. Located in the Marina Hills Association, community amenities include 2 Olympic sized swimming pools, 6 lighted tennis courts, a BBQ area and a clubhouse, in addition to a nearby private pool and spa area. Just up the hill from some of Southern California's finest beaches and the award winning Monarch Beach and Ritz Carlton resorts, this home is also minutes from blue-ribbon schools, the charm of Laguna Beach and the Dana Point Harbor.