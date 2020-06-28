All apartments in Laguna Niguel
Find more places like 148 Cameray Heights.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Laguna Niguel, CA
/
148 Cameray Heights
Last updated April 23 2020 at 1:26 AM

148 Cameray Heights

148 Cameray Heights · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Laguna Niguel
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

148 Cameray Heights, Laguna Niguel, CA 92677
Bear Brand at Laguna Niguel

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
pool
Unit Amenities
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
hot tub
media room
Fabulous remodeled 3 bedroom 3 bath condo, newly painted with finished 2 car garage with direct access. Located behind the gate at Bear Brand Ranch. The fully updated Kitchen includes Granite Counter tops and Stainless Steel appliances. Hard surface flooring installed throughout the home, upstairs and down. Crown Molding and large white paddle shutters are attractively attached at each window. A generous patio for those who love the outdoors and gardening projects. Travertine baths, French doors, organizer closets and upstairs laundry. HOA Pool and Spa. Close to Ocean Ranch shopping, Theaters, Restaurants, Dana Point Harbor, Beaches, etc.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 148 Cameray Heights have any available units?
148 Cameray Heights doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Laguna Niguel, CA.
How much is rent in Laguna Niguel, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Laguna Niguel Rent Report.
What amenities does 148 Cameray Heights have?
Some of 148 Cameray Heights's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 148 Cameray Heights currently offering any rent specials?
148 Cameray Heights is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 148 Cameray Heights pet-friendly?
No, 148 Cameray Heights is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Laguna Niguel.
Does 148 Cameray Heights offer parking?
Yes, 148 Cameray Heights offers parking.
Does 148 Cameray Heights have units with washers and dryers?
No, 148 Cameray Heights does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 148 Cameray Heights have a pool?
Yes, 148 Cameray Heights has a pool.
Does 148 Cameray Heights have accessible units?
No, 148 Cameray Heights does not have accessible units.
Does 148 Cameray Heights have units with dishwashers?
No, 148 Cameray Heights does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Parent Guide to Apartment Living
Apartment Application Process: Everything You Need to Know
Rental References for Your Apartment Application. Who to Select?
Best Cities for Families 2019
Micro-Units and Micro-Apartments: What Are They?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Broadstone Cavora
26033 Cape Dr
Laguna Niguel, CA 92677
Windridge
24922 Hidden Hills Rd
Laguna Niguel, CA 92677
BROADSTONE VILARA
26033 Getty Drive
Laguna Niguel, CA 92677
Skye at Laguna Niguel
28100 Cabot Rd
Laguna Niguel, CA 92677
Pointe Niguel
29781 Niguel Rd
Laguna Niguel, CA 92677
Apex Laguna Niguel
27960 Cabot Rd
Laguna Niguel, CA 92677
Blu Laguna Niguel Apartment Homes
27930 Cabot Road
Laguna Niguel, CA 92677
Seaside at Laguna Heights
31 Seaport
Laguna Niguel, CA 92677

Similar Pages

Laguna Niguel 1 BedroomsLaguna Niguel 2 Bedrooms
Laguna Niguel 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsLaguna Niguel Pet Friendly Places
Laguna Niguel Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CASan Diego, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CARiverside, CARancho Cucamonga, CASanta Ana, CAIrvine, CA
Huntington Beach, CAOceanside, CACorona, CAFullerton, CANewport Beach, CATemecula, CAChino, CAPomona, CA
La Habra, CAEncinitas, CABuena Park, CASan Clemente, CANorwalk, CABrea, CAPlacentia, CAFountain Valley, CA

Apartments Near Colleges

California State University-FullertonUniversity of California-Irvine
University of California-Los AngelesUniversity of California-Riverside
University of California-San Diego