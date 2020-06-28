148 Cameray Heights

Amenities

Unit Amenities granite counters microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking pool garage hot tub media room

Fabulous remodeled 3 bedroom 3 bath condo, newly painted with finished 2 car garage with direct access. Located behind the gate at Bear Brand Ranch. The fully updated Kitchen includes Granite Counter tops and Stainless Steel appliances. Hard surface flooring installed throughout the home, upstairs and down. Crown Molding and large white paddle shutters are attractively attached at each window. A generous patio for those who love the outdoors and gardening projects. Travertine baths, French doors, organizer closets and upstairs laundry. HOA Pool and Spa. Close to Ocean Ranch shopping, Theaters, Restaurants, Dana Point Harbor, Beaches, etc.