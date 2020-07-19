All apartments in Laguna Niguel
Find more places like 14 Serenity Lane.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Laguna Niguel, CA
/
14 Serenity Lane
Last updated July 15 2020 at 7:18 PM

14 Serenity Lane

14 Serenity Lane · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Laguna Niguel
See all
Laguna Heights
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all

Location

14 Serenity Lane, Laguna Niguel, CA 92677
Laguna Heights

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
bbq/grill
garage
14 Serenity Lane Available 08/15/20 Large Spacious 4 bedroom 2.5 bath - Welcome home to 14 Serenity Lane in Laguna Niguel! Enter through the new Dutch Door into the formal living room with vaulted ceiling and large bay window with plantation shutters, double pane windows throughout the whole house and engineered hardwood floors throughout the first floor. The upgraded kitchen features Quartz countertops, white shaker cabinetry, marble backsplash and stainless steel appliances. Walk through two sets of French doors to entertain in your private yard with an oversized covered patio featuring large skylights and built-in BBQ. A downstairs powder room with marble vanity countertop is conveniently located for guests. A large master bedroom retreat with ceiling fan and vaulted ceilings also includes dual walk-in closet. A two car attached garage has epoxy flooring and built in storage and workstation. Laundry room has gas and electric hookups. There is also air conditioning.

Included with the property: 
Whole house water softener (Landlord will service annually. Tenant responsible for replacing the mineral filter once a year.)
Water heater (Landlord will service annually) 
Reverse osmosis faucet in the kitchen (Landlord will service annually. Tenant responsible for changing out the filter once a year.)
Monthly cleaning service (Covers bathrooms, kitchen and flooring) 
Weekly gardener service

NO PETS allowed. Home is being rented unfurnished

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5914723)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 14 Serenity Lane have any available units?
14 Serenity Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Laguna Niguel, CA.
How much is rent in Laguna Niguel, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Laguna Niguel Rent Report.
What amenities does 14 Serenity Lane have?
Some of 14 Serenity Lane's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 14 Serenity Lane currently offering any rent specials?
14 Serenity Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 14 Serenity Lane pet-friendly?
No, 14 Serenity Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Laguna Niguel.
Does 14 Serenity Lane offer parking?
Yes, 14 Serenity Lane offers parking.
Does 14 Serenity Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 14 Serenity Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 14 Serenity Lane have a pool?
No, 14 Serenity Lane does not have a pool.
Does 14 Serenity Lane have accessible units?
No, 14 Serenity Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 14 Serenity Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 14 Serenity Lane does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Apartment Application Process: Everything You Need to Know
8 Tips for Finding an Apartment You Can Afford 
Studio vs. 1 Bedroom Apartments – Which is Right For You?
College Apartment Checklist: Everything You Need
How to Negotiate a Lease Renewal for Your Apartment
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Windridge
24922 Hidden Hills Rd
Laguna Niguel, CA 92677
Elán The Overlook at Laguna
102 Calais St
Laguna Niguel, CA 92677
BROADSTONE VILARA
26033 Getty Drive
Laguna Niguel, CA 92677
Skye at Laguna Niguel
28100 Cabot Rd
Laguna Niguel, CA 92677
Pointe Niguel
29781 Niguel Rd
Laguna Niguel, CA 92677
Apex Laguna Niguel
27960 Cabot Rd
Laguna Niguel, CA 92677
Blu Laguna Niguel Apartment Homes
27930 Cabot Road
Laguna Niguel, CA 92677
Seaside at Laguna Heights
31 Seaport
Laguna Niguel, CA 92677

Similar Pages

Laguna Niguel 1 BedroomsLaguna Niguel 2 Bedrooms
Laguna Niguel Apartments with BalconiesLaguna Niguel Pet Friendly Places
Laguna Niguel Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CASan Diego, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CARiverside, CASanta Ana, CARancho Cucamonga, CAIrvine, CA
Huntington Beach, CAOceanside, CACorona, CAFullerton, CATemecula, CAChino, CAPomona, CAGarden Grove, CA
San Clemente, CALa Habra, CAPlacentia, CABuena Park, CABrea, CAFountain Valley, CANorwalk, CASan Bernardino, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Laguna Heights
Marina Hills

Apartments Near Colleges

California State University-FullertonUniversity of California-Irvine
University of California-Los AngelesUniversity of California-Riverside
University of California-San Diego