14 Serenity Lane Available 08/15/20 Large Spacious 4 bedroom 2.5 bath - Welcome home to 14 Serenity Lane in Laguna Niguel! Enter through the new Dutch Door into the formal living room with vaulted ceiling and large bay window with plantation shutters, double pane windows throughout the whole house and engineered hardwood floors throughout the first floor. The upgraded kitchen features Quartz countertops, white shaker cabinetry, marble backsplash and stainless steel appliances. Walk through two sets of French doors to entertain in your private yard with an oversized covered patio featuring large skylights and built-in BBQ. A downstairs powder room with marble vanity countertop is conveniently located for guests. A large master bedroom retreat with ceiling fan and vaulted ceilings also includes dual walk-in closet. A two car attached garage has epoxy flooring and built in storage and workstation. Laundry room has gas and electric hookups. There is also air conditioning.



Included with the property:

Whole house water softener (Landlord will service annually. Tenant responsible for replacing the mineral filter once a year.)

Water heater (Landlord will service annually)

Reverse osmosis faucet in the kitchen (Landlord will service annually. Tenant responsible for changing out the filter once a year.)

Monthly cleaning service (Covers bathrooms, kitchen and flooring)

Weekly gardener service



NO PETS allowed. Home is being rented unfurnished



