Home
/
Laguna Niguel, CA
/
135 Grenada Street
Last updated February 11 2020 at 1:55 AM

135 Grenada Street

135 Grenada Street · No Longer Available
Location

135 Grenada Street, Laguna Niguel, CA 92677

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
carport
recently renovated
walk in closets
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
oven
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
carport
parking
This beautiful 2 bedroom 2 bathroom condo is located in the Crystal Cay Community of Laguna Niguel with a beautiful view. One of the best locations in Crystal Cay. High Ceiling, New Paint, New tile flooring throughout, fireplace in Living room, walk in closet in master bedroom, washer/dryer inside the unit. Remodeled bathrooms. Washer/Dryer and refrigerator are included. One carport and storage area in carport. Extra space for parking in open space with permit. New tile flooring throughout the condo. New paint, Ready for immediate move in.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 135 Grenada Street have any available units?
135 Grenada Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Laguna Niguel, CA.
How much is rent in Laguna Niguel, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Laguna Niguel Rent Report.
What amenities does 135 Grenada Street have?
Some of 135 Grenada Street's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and carport. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 135 Grenada Street currently offering any rent specials?
135 Grenada Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 135 Grenada Street pet-friendly?
No, 135 Grenada Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Laguna Niguel.
Does 135 Grenada Street offer parking?
Yes, 135 Grenada Street offers parking.
Does 135 Grenada Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 135 Grenada Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 135 Grenada Street have a pool?
No, 135 Grenada Street does not have a pool.
Does 135 Grenada Street have accessible units?
No, 135 Grenada Street does not have accessible units.
Does 135 Grenada Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 135 Grenada Street has units with dishwashers.

