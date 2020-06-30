135 Grenada Street

Amenities

This beautiful 2 bedroom 2 bathroom condo is located in the Crystal Cay Community of Laguna Niguel with a beautiful view. One of the best locations in Crystal Cay. High Ceiling, New Paint, New tile flooring throughout, fireplace in Living room, walk in closet in master bedroom, washer/dryer inside the unit. Remodeled bathrooms. Washer/Dryer and refrigerator are included. One carport and storage area in carport. Extra space for parking in open space with permit. New tile flooring throughout the condo. New paint, Ready for immediate move in.