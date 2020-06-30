All apartments in Laguna Niguel
Laguna Niguel, CA
12 Pickney Close
12 Pickney Close

12 Pickney Close · No Longer Available
Location

12 Pickney Close, Laguna Niguel, CA 92677
Beacon Hill

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
pool
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
fireplace
furnished
granite counters
patio / balcony
range
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
alarm system
parking
pool
garage
tennis court
END OF CUL DE SAC, UPGRADED, FULLY FURNISHED TOWNHOME IN HIGHLY SOUGHT AFTER BEACON HILL VISTAS. This light and bright, turnkey beach home boasts 2 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, an open floor plan, and private patio. The remodeled kitchen has custom cabinets, stainless steel appliances, gas stove, granite counter tops and recessed lighting. It opens to the dining area with ceiling fan with sliding doors leading to the lush patio. The spacious living room features a fireplace, cathedral ceilings, and sliding glass doors to the patio as well. The downstairs powder room has well appointed upgrades. Beautiful tile flooring and upgraded baseboards complete the first floor. The Master bedroom is spacious with lots of natural light and sliding glass doors leading to a private balcony with neighborhood views. Ample closet space. Upgraded bathroom with granite counter tops, tile flooring and shower. A secondary bedroom completes the upstairs. Additional features include newer roll up garage door, Plantation shutters, and alarm system. Excellent HOA amenities include 6 lighted tennis courts and 3 pools.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 1 space/unit.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 12 Pickney Close have any available units?
12 Pickney Close doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Laguna Niguel, CA.
How much is rent in Laguna Niguel, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Laguna Niguel Rent Report.
What amenities does 12 Pickney Close have?
Some of 12 Pickney Close's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 12 Pickney Close currently offering any rent specials?
12 Pickney Close is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 12 Pickney Close pet-friendly?
No, 12 Pickney Close is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Laguna Niguel.
Does 12 Pickney Close offer parking?
Yes, 12 Pickney Close offers parking.
Does 12 Pickney Close have units with washers and dryers?
No, 12 Pickney Close does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 12 Pickney Close have a pool?
Yes, 12 Pickney Close has a pool.
Does 12 Pickney Close have accessible units?
No, 12 Pickney Close does not have accessible units.
Does 12 Pickney Close have units with dishwashers?
No, 12 Pickney Close does not have units with dishwashers.
