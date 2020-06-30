12 Pickney Close

Amenities

END OF CUL DE SAC, UPGRADED, FULLY FURNISHED TOWNHOME IN HIGHLY SOUGHT AFTER BEACON HILL VISTAS. This light and bright, turnkey beach home boasts 2 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, an open floor plan, and private patio. The remodeled kitchen has custom cabinets, stainless steel appliances, gas stove, granite counter tops and recessed lighting. It opens to the dining area with ceiling fan with sliding doors leading to the lush patio. The spacious living room features a fireplace, cathedral ceilings, and sliding glass doors to the patio as well. The downstairs powder room has well appointed upgrades. Beautiful tile flooring and upgraded baseboards complete the first floor. The Master bedroom is spacious with lots of natural light and sliding glass doors leading to a private balcony with neighborhood views. Ample closet space. Upgraded bathroom with granite counter tops, tile flooring and shower. A secondary bedroom completes the upstairs. Additional features include newer roll up garage door, Plantation shutters, and alarm system. Excellent HOA amenities include 6 lighted tennis courts and 3 pools.