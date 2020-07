Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher microwave range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

Cape Cod Beach Home, boasting almost 2,800 sq ft with 5 bedrooms, designer finishes and only one neighbor on a quaint cul-de-sac street with a 3 car garage! Enter to an open floor plan with a main floor bedroom/office, large great room and updated kitchen. This is the largest floor plan in the beach close Summerwalk community and square footage has been added to accommodate 5 bedrooms PLUS downstairs office/bonus room.