12 Dorchester
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

12 Dorchester

12 Dorchester Grn · No Longer Available
Laguna Niguel
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
Pet Friendly Places
Dog Friendly Apartments
Apartments with Pool
Location

12 Dorchester Grn, Laguna Niguel, CA 92677
Bear Brand at Laguna Niguel

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
walk in closets
pool
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
ice maker
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
pool
garage
Ocean close and convenient to the beach. Highly desirable Gate-guarded, exclusive Ocean Ranch community. Upon entering you are welcomed into the formal living and dining room.The family room with fireplace opens nicely into the upgraded kitchen, and also to the spacious, beautiful, private rear garden patio.The main floor master suite has been totally remodeled within the past six months and features a separate tub/shower and walkin closet. Three secondary bedrooms and baths are upstairs . The three-car garage has plenty of storage space. Plus, the HVAC is dual-zoned for comfort. Conveniently located by the community pool and park. Just walking distance to shopping, restaurants, award winning schools. Close to beaches, harbor and transportation. This home is ready for move -in!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 3 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 12 Dorchester have any available units?
12 Dorchester doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Laguna Niguel, CA.
How much is rent in Laguna Niguel, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Laguna Niguel Rent Report.
What amenities does 12 Dorchester have?
Some of 12 Dorchester's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 12 Dorchester currently offering any rent specials?
12 Dorchester is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 12 Dorchester pet-friendly?
No, 12 Dorchester is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Laguna Niguel.
Does 12 Dorchester offer parking?
Yes, 12 Dorchester offers parking.
Does 12 Dorchester have units with washers and dryers?
No, 12 Dorchester does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 12 Dorchester have a pool?
Yes, 12 Dorchester has a pool.
Does 12 Dorchester have accessible units?
No, 12 Dorchester does not have accessible units.
Does 12 Dorchester have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 12 Dorchester has units with dishwashers.
