12 Dorchester

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace ice maker microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities pool garage

Ocean close and convenient to the beach. Highly desirable Gate-guarded, exclusive Ocean Ranch community. Upon entering you are welcomed into the formal living and dining room.The family room with fireplace opens nicely into the upgraded kitchen, and also to the spacious, beautiful, private rear garden patio.The main floor master suite has been totally remodeled within the past six months and features a separate tub/shower and walkin closet. Three secondary bedrooms and baths are upstairs . The three-car garage has plenty of storage space. Plus, the HVAC is dual-zoned for comfort. Conveniently located by the community pool and park. Just walking distance to shopping, restaurants, award winning schools. Close to beaches, harbor and transportation. This home is ready for move -in!