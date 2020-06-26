115 Shorebreaker Drive

Amenities

Fabulous location!! Enjoy resort style living in the Breakers right next to Ocean Ranch! The best, most sought after spacious floor plan in the complex. Charming, light, bright and airy upper level carriage end unit with 2 master bedrooms, 2 lanais with scenic views, elevated ceilings throughout and no one above or below. Association pool and 2 spas with one spa very close to unit. Short walking distance through private gate to Ocean Ranch shopping center which includes restaurants, luxury movie theater, Trader Joes, retail shops and a 24 Hour Fitness.