Laguna Niguel, CA
115 Shorebreaker Drive
Last updated March 25 2020 at 3:25 AM

115 Shorebreaker Drive

115 Shorebreaker Drive · No Longer Available
Location

115 Shorebreaker Drive, Laguna Niguel, CA 92677
Bear Brand at Laguna Niguel

Amenities

24hr gym
pool
hot tub
media room
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
24hr gym
pool
hot tub
media room
Fabulous location!! Enjoy resort style living in the Breakers right next to Ocean Ranch! The best, most sought after spacious floor plan in the complex. Charming, light, bright and airy upper level carriage end unit with 2 master bedrooms, 2 lanais with scenic views, elevated ceilings throughout and no one above or below. Association pool and 2 spas with one spa very close to unit. Short walking distance through private gate to Ocean Ranch shopping center which includes restaurants, luxury movie theater, Trader Joes, retail shops and a 24 Hour Fitness.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 115 Shorebreaker Drive have any available units?
115 Shorebreaker Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Laguna Niguel, CA.
How much is rent in Laguna Niguel, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Laguna Niguel Rent Report.
What amenities does 115 Shorebreaker Drive have?
Some of 115 Shorebreaker Drive's amenities include 24hr gym, pool, and hot tub. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 115 Shorebreaker Drive currently offering any rent specials?
115 Shorebreaker Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 115 Shorebreaker Drive pet-friendly?
No, 115 Shorebreaker Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Laguna Niguel.
Does 115 Shorebreaker Drive offer parking?
No, 115 Shorebreaker Drive does not offer parking.
Does 115 Shorebreaker Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 115 Shorebreaker Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 115 Shorebreaker Drive have a pool?
Yes, 115 Shorebreaker Drive has a pool.
Does 115 Shorebreaker Drive have accessible units?
No, 115 Shorebreaker Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 115 Shorebreaker Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 115 Shorebreaker Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
