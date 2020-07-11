11 Taywood Court.

Amenities

PANORAMIC SUNSET VIEWS FROM THE HIGHEST STREET IN THE PRESTIGIOUS BEACON HILL COURT TRACT! This FULLY FURNISHED PROPERTY is Located on a quiet cul de sac & boasts dual master suites including one on the main floor + an oversized loft + an additional office that has been added and was not part of the original floor plan. Unlock the private gate & enter the large, brick courtyard & entryway. The home has been impeccably maintained and is highly upgraded including custom wine rack, rich wood flooring, upgraded baseboards, beautifully painted and decorated. With vaulted ceiling and a huge slider, the home is light and bright. The kitchen is incredible with new white shaker cabinets, granite counter tops and backsplash, stainless steal appliances, under mount sink, and new faucet. The main floor master bedroom is spacious and opens up to the private patio. The main floor bathroom has been tastefully remodeled from top to bottom with everything new. Upstairs the larger master suite has vaulted ceilings, walk-in closet, plus an additional closet that used to be an outside storage area, plus a wonderful balcony with great sunset views. Two car attached garage. Additional storage in one large, exterior storage room & beneath the stairs. Excellent HOA amenities include 6 lighted tennis courts & 3 pools/spas (one designated adult only). Off-road trails nearby, under 3 miles to the ocean & a short walk or ride to beaches and resorts. Refrigerator, washer and dryer included.