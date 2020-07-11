All apartments in Laguna Niguel
Last updated July 4 2020 at 12:07 PM

11 Taywood Court

11 Taywood Court · (949) 683-9545
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

11 Taywood Court, Laguna Niguel, CA 92677
Beacon Hill

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$4,000

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1994 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
extra storage
furnished
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
courtyard
parking
pool
garage
tennis court
PANORAMIC SUNSET VIEWS FROM THE HIGHEST STREET IN THE PRESTIGIOUS BEACON HILL COURT TRACT! This FULLY FURNISHED PROPERTY is Located on a quiet cul de sac & boasts dual master suites including one on the main floor + an oversized loft + an additional office that has been added and was not part of the original floor plan. Unlock the private gate & enter the large, brick courtyard & entryway. The home has been impeccably maintained and is highly upgraded including custom wine rack, rich wood flooring, upgraded baseboards, beautifully painted and decorated. With vaulted ceiling and a huge slider, the home is light and bright. The kitchen is incredible with new white shaker cabinets, granite counter tops and backsplash, stainless steal appliances, under mount sink, and new faucet. The main floor master bedroom is spacious and opens up to the private patio. The main floor bathroom has been tastefully remodeled from top to bottom with everything new. Upstairs the larger master suite has vaulted ceilings, walk-in closet, plus an additional closet that used to be an outside storage area, plus a wonderful balcony with great sunset views. Two car attached garage. Additional storage in one large, exterior storage room & beneath the stairs. Excellent HOA amenities include 6 lighted tennis courts & 3 pools/spas (one designated adult only). Off-road trails nearby, under 3 miles to the ocean & a short walk or ride to beaches and resorts. Refrigerator, washer and dryer included.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions

Does 11 Taywood Court have any available units?
11 Taywood Court has a unit available for $4,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Laguna Niguel, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Laguna Niguel Rent Report.
What amenities does 11 Taywood Court have?
Some of 11 Taywood Court's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 11 Taywood Court currently offering any rent specials?
11 Taywood Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11 Taywood Court pet-friendly?
No, 11 Taywood Court is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Laguna Niguel.
Does 11 Taywood Court offer parking?
Yes, 11 Taywood Court offers parking.
Does 11 Taywood Court have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 11 Taywood Court offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 11 Taywood Court have a pool?
Yes, 11 Taywood Court has a pool.
Does 11 Taywood Court have accessible units?
No, 11 Taywood Court does not have accessible units.
Does 11 Taywood Court have units with dishwashers?
No, 11 Taywood Court does not have units with dishwashers.

