11 Grenada Street

Lovely two bedroom two bath townhome in Crystal Cay. Light and bright end unit located close to the Dana Point Harbor and Salt Creek Beach. Laminate floors throughout the unit. One bedroom downstairs and one bedroom upstairs. Remodeled kitchen and bathroom. Vaulted ceilings in the dining room and living room. Upstairs there is a bonus room with a fireplace, it can be used as an office or TV room. Private patio for your family BBQs or a quiet morning coffee break. Great location close to Marina Hills shopping, restaurants and Chapparosa Park. The Crystal Cay community has two pools, two spas and an area for dogs. Reserved Carport and plenty of guest parking. Small pet will be considered. Can be rented furnished or unfurnished.