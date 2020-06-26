All apartments in Laguna Niguel
Last updated September 12 2019 at 3:15 AM

11 Grenada Street

11 Grenada Street · No Longer Available
Location

11 Grenada Street, Laguna Niguel, CA 92677

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
carport
recently renovated
pool
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
furnished
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
carport
parking
pool
bbq/grill
cats allowed
dogs allowed
guest parking
pet friendly
Lovely two bedroom two bath townhome in Crystal Cay. Light and bright end unit located close to the Dana Point Harbor and Salt Creek Beach. Laminate floors throughout the unit. One bedroom downstairs and one bedroom upstairs. Remodeled kitchen and bathroom. Vaulted ceilings in the dining room and living room. Upstairs there is a bonus room with a fireplace, it can be used as an office or TV room. Private patio for your family BBQs or a quiet morning coffee break. Great location close to Marina Hills shopping, restaurants and Chapparosa Park. The Crystal Cay community has two pools, two spas and an area for dogs. Reserved Carport and plenty of guest parking. Small pet will be considered. Can be rented furnished or unfurnished.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 750
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 11 Grenada Street have any available units?
11 Grenada Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Laguna Niguel, CA.
How much is rent in Laguna Niguel, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Laguna Niguel Rent Report.
What amenities does 11 Grenada Street have?
Some of 11 Grenada Street's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 11 Grenada Street currently offering any rent specials?
11 Grenada Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11 Grenada Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 11 Grenada Street is pet friendly.
Does 11 Grenada Street offer parking?
Yes, 11 Grenada Street offers parking.
Does 11 Grenada Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 11 Grenada Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 11 Grenada Street have a pool?
Yes, 11 Grenada Street has a pool.
Does 11 Grenada Street have accessible units?
No, 11 Grenada Street does not have accessible units.
Does 11 Grenada Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 11 Grenada Street has units with dishwashers.
