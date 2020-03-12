All apartments in Laguna Niguel
Home
/
Laguna Niguel, CA
/
107 Grenada Street
Last updated March 18 2019 at 1:49 AM

107 Grenada Street

107 Grenada Street · No Longer Available
Laguna Niguel
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
Pet Friendly Places
Dog Friendly Apartments
Apartments with Pool
Location

107 Grenada Street, Laguna Niguel, CA 92677

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
recently renovated
furnished
Unit Amenities
furnished
granite counters
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
Must see with View Fully furnished !! Come home to a beautiful single story 2- bedrooms, 2-Bath remodeled condo With View located in a quiet, family neighborhood in a great location, walking distance to shopping. This outer unite has a view of hills. It features laminate flooring throughout, an open kitchen with new cabinet, Granite counter-tops and tile flooring. The remodeled bathrooms have tile flooring. The floor plan has Cathedral-vaulted ceilings, skylight windows letting light throughout the house. There is a balcony for entertaining friends. Come inside and see how this warm and welcoming home could be your cozy home.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 107 Grenada Street have any available units?
107 Grenada Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Laguna Niguel, CA.
How much is rent in Laguna Niguel, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Laguna Niguel Rent Report.
What amenities does 107 Grenada Street have?
Some of 107 Grenada Street's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 107 Grenada Street currently offering any rent specials?
107 Grenada Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 107 Grenada Street pet-friendly?
No, 107 Grenada Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Laguna Niguel.
Does 107 Grenada Street offer parking?
No, 107 Grenada Street does not offer parking.
Does 107 Grenada Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 107 Grenada Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 107 Grenada Street have a pool?
No, 107 Grenada Street does not have a pool.
Does 107 Grenada Street have accessible units?
No, 107 Grenada Street does not have accessible units.
Does 107 Grenada Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 107 Grenada Street does not have units with dishwashers.
