All apartments in Laguna Niguel
Find more places like 10 Trestles.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Laguna Niguel, CA
/
10 Trestles
Last updated June 12 2020 at 6:23 PM

10 Trestles

10 Trestles · (949) 422-9690
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Laguna Niguel
See all
Laguna Heights
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

10 Trestles, Laguna Niguel, CA 92677
Laguna Heights

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. now

$4,795

Click to see floorplan

4 Bed · 3 Bath · 2604 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
fireplace
Unit Amenities
bathtub
fireplace
granite counters
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
This is a very well cared for home in coastal close community of Laguna Niguel. Spacious 4 bedroom, 3 bath home with a 3 car garage. Large kitchen opens to family room with inviting fireplace. Upon entry you have a living room and a separate formal dining room that has french doors to open to the outdoors. The home has many upgrades including Kitchen Cabinets, Granite Counters, Stainless Appliances, 18" floor tile, 2 sets of french doors leading to the large backyard. Tall Vaulted ceilings in the living room, Master Suite and secondary bedrooms. Master Suite includes dual sink vanity, soaking tub and a separate stall shower. One bedroom features a walk out balcony. The home sits on a hill with panoramic views from the back yard and master suite. This home is in Turn-Key condition. Close to award winning schools and beach close.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 3 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10 Trestles have any available units?
10 Trestles has a unit available for $4,795 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Laguna Niguel, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Laguna Niguel Rent Report.
What amenities does 10 Trestles have?
Some of 10 Trestles's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10 Trestles currently offering any rent specials?
10 Trestles isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10 Trestles pet-friendly?
No, 10 Trestles is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Laguna Niguel.
Does 10 Trestles offer parking?
Yes, 10 Trestles does offer parking.
Does 10 Trestles have units with washers and dryers?
No, 10 Trestles does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 10 Trestles have a pool?
No, 10 Trestles does not have a pool.
Does 10 Trestles have accessible units?
No, 10 Trestles does not have accessible units.
Does 10 Trestles have units with dishwashers?
No, 10 Trestles does not have units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 10 Trestles?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Broadstone Cavora
26033 Cape Dr
Laguna Niguel, CA 92677
Windridge
24922 Hidden Hills Rd
Laguna Niguel, CA 92677
BROADSTONE VILARA
26033 Getty Drive
Laguna Niguel, CA 92677
Skye at Laguna Niguel
28100 Cabot Rd
Laguna Niguel, CA 92677
Pointe Niguel
29781 Niguel Rd
Laguna Niguel, CA 92677
Apex Laguna Niguel
27960 Cabot Rd
Laguna Niguel, CA 92677
Blu Laguna Niguel Apartment Homes
27930 Cabot Road
Laguna Niguel, CA 92677
Seaside at Laguna Heights
31 Seaport
Laguna Niguel, CA 92677

Similar Pages

Laguna Niguel 1 BedroomsLaguna Niguel 2 Bedrooms
Laguna Niguel 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsLaguna Niguel Pet Friendly Places
Laguna Niguel Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CASan Diego, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CARiverside, CARancho Cucamonga, CASanta Ana, CAIrvine, CA
Huntington Beach, CAOceanside, CACorona, CAFullerton, CANewport Beach, CATemecula, CAChino, CAPomona, CA
La Habra, CAEncinitas, CABuena Park, CASan Clemente, CANorwalk, CABrea, CAPlacentia, CAFountain Valley, CA

Apartments Near Colleges

California State University-FullertonUniversity of California-Irvine
University of California-Los AngelesUniversity of California-Riverside
University of California-San Diego
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity