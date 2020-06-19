10 Trestles

Amenities

This is a very well cared for home in coastal close community of Laguna Niguel. Spacious 4 bedroom, 3 bath home with a 3 car garage. Large kitchen opens to family room with inviting fireplace. Upon entry you have a living room and a separate formal dining room that has french doors to open to the outdoors. The home has many upgrades including Kitchen Cabinets, Granite Counters, Stainless Appliances, 18" floor tile, 2 sets of french doors leading to the large backyard. Tall Vaulted ceilings in the living room, Master Suite and secondary bedrooms. Master Suite includes dual sink vanity, soaking tub and a separate stall shower. One bedroom features a walk out balcony. The home sits on a hill with panoramic views from the back yard and master suite. This home is in Turn-Key condition. Close to award winning schools and beach close.