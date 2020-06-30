10 Somerset Court

Amenities

TURNKEY, READY TO MOVE-IN, CORNERSTONE DETACHED home, in EXCLUSIVE Community. This Absolutely Gorgeous Single Family Detached Home looks like the Model Home with High Upgrades, Located in a Cul-De-Sac in a Quiet Neighborhood, Spacious Bedrooms w.Beautiful Bright LOFT,Formal living room,Large Family room w. Fireplace, Media Nitche, Home Theatre Surround System throughout the house, Security System, Custom Upgraded Granite Kitchen Countertop, Upgraded Island and Kitchen Cabinets, Separate Indoor Laundry room Upstairs w. Newly Washer and Dryer, All newly Stainless Steel Appliances, New Stainless Steel Built-In Refrigerator, Double Convection Oven, brand new Microwave, Dishwasher, Custom Blinds Window Covering, Gorgeous Large Backyard w. Brickwork, Nice Custom Landscaping, Great Community w. Association Pool & Spa, Located in Exceptional Strategic location, Close to FWY 5 & Toll Road 73, Near Schools & Shops.

This Gorgeous Home is located in a condominium Planned Community.