All apartments in Laguna Niguel
Find more places like 10 Somerset Court.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Laguna Niguel, CA
/
10 Somerset Court
Last updated July 3 2020 at 2:15 PM

10 Somerset Court

10 Somerset Court · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Laguna Niguel
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

10 Somerset Court, Laguna Niguel, CA 92677

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
pool
garage
hot tub
media room
TURNKEY, READY TO MOVE-IN, CORNERSTONE DETACHED home, in EXCLUSIVE Community. This Absolutely Gorgeous Single Family Detached Home looks like the Model Home with High Upgrades, Located in a Cul-De-Sac in a Quiet Neighborhood, Spacious Bedrooms w.Beautiful Bright LOFT,Formal living room,Large Family room w. Fireplace, Media Nitche, Home Theatre Surround System throughout the house, Security System, Custom Upgraded Granite Kitchen Countertop, Upgraded Island and Kitchen Cabinets, Separate Indoor Laundry room Upstairs w. Newly Washer and Dryer, All newly Stainless Steel Appliances, New Stainless Steel Built-In Refrigerator, Double Convection Oven, brand new Microwave, Dishwasher, Custom Blinds Window Covering, Gorgeous Large Backyard w. Brickwork, Nice Custom Landscaping, Great Community w. Association Pool & Spa, Located in Exceptional Strategic location, Close to FWY 5 & Toll Road 73, Near Schools & Shops.
This Gorgeous Home is located in a condominium Planned Community.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10 Somerset Court have any available units?
10 Somerset Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Laguna Niguel, CA.
How much is rent in Laguna Niguel, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Laguna Niguel Rent Report.
What amenities does 10 Somerset Court have?
Some of 10 Somerset Court's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10 Somerset Court currently offering any rent specials?
10 Somerset Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10 Somerset Court pet-friendly?
No, 10 Somerset Court is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Laguna Niguel.
Does 10 Somerset Court offer parking?
Yes, 10 Somerset Court offers parking.
Does 10 Somerset Court have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 10 Somerset Court offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 10 Somerset Court have a pool?
Yes, 10 Somerset Court has a pool.
Does 10 Somerset Court have accessible units?
No, 10 Somerset Court does not have accessible units.
Does 10 Somerset Court have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 10 Somerset Court has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
Studio vs. 1 Bedroom Apartments – Which is Right For You?
Moving Costs: What You Need to Know to Budget Your Move
Smooth Moves: 12 Steps to a Successful Move
How to Renew Your Lease in 7 Simple Steps
Rental Fraud: Top Tips for Avoiding Common Scams
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Windridge
24922 Hidden Hills Rd
Laguna Niguel, CA 92677
Elán The Overlook at Laguna
102 Calais St
Laguna Niguel, CA 92677
BROADSTONE VILARA
26033 Getty Drive
Laguna Niguel, CA 92677
Skye at Laguna Niguel
28100 Cabot Rd
Laguna Niguel, CA 92677
Pointe Niguel
29781 Niguel Rd
Laguna Niguel, CA 92677
Apex Laguna Niguel
27960 Cabot Rd
Laguna Niguel, CA 92677
Blu Laguna Niguel Apartment Homes
27930 Cabot Road
Laguna Niguel, CA 92677
Seaside at Laguna Heights
31 Seaport
Laguna Niguel, CA 92677

Similar Pages

Laguna Niguel 1 BedroomsLaguna Niguel 2 Bedrooms
Laguna Niguel 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsLaguna Niguel Pet Friendly Places
Laguna Niguel Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CASan Diego, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CARiverside, CARancho Cucamonga, CASanta Ana, CAIrvine, CA
Huntington Beach, CAOceanside, CACorona, CAFullerton, CANewport Beach, CATemecula, CAChino, CAPomona, CA
La Habra, CAEncinitas, CABuena Park, CASan Clemente, CANorwalk, CABrea, CAPlacentia, CAFountain Valley, CA

Apartments Near Colleges

California State University-FullertonUniversity of California-Irvine
University of California-Los AngelesUniversity of California-Riverside
University of California-San Diego