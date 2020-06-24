10 Richmond

Amenities

BEACON HILL SUMMIT CAPE COD DESIGNER PEFECT HOME WITH PANORAMIC SUNSET VIEWS AT THE END OF A CUL DE SAC. This extensively remodeled home is a 10+ and perched on the highest hill in the neighborhood. The red dutch door entryway leads you into an expansive living and dining room with rich distressed hardwood flooring and showpiece chandeliers. The totally transformed kitchen is stunning offering a tremendous amount of cabinet space, large island, Shaw apron sink, Viking appliances, Carrera Marble counters, bright white cabinetry, and built in kitchen nook seating with storage. Main floor bedroom is perfect as an office or for guests. Dream backyard with a pool and spa as well as grass area with new sod. Large deck with expansive views including ocean. Large master suite has a spa like master bath with gorgeous stone finishes and free standing oval tub. The 3 secondary rooms are spacious, one with high ceilings and built in cabinetry and share a remodeled hall bath. This home is professionally designed with plantation shutters Wainscoting, and custom mill work throughout. This is a great family neighborhood close to excellent shopping, blue ribbon schools, and within 5 miles of Dana Point Harbor. Beacon Hill offers three pools (one lap pool heated year round, one adult 18+ pool, and another smaller pool) and six lighted tennis courts.