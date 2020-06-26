Amenities

SERENE SPA-LIKE BACKYARD SETTING, POOL, SPA, SWIM UP BAR, WATERFALL, PRIVATE LOCATION, MOST DESIRED FLOOR PLAN – RARE OPPORTUNITY, END OF CUL-DE-SAC, MAIN FLOOR BEDROOM AND BATH, OPEN FLOOR PLAN, ALL UPSTAIRS BEDROOMS WITH ENSUITE BATHS AND OVER 3,100 SQ FEET IN MARINA HILLS! Exterior showcases great curb appeal with professional landscaping, lighting, stone driveway and gated entrance. Enter to double doors, high ceilings, natural light, lots of windows and an indoor-outdoor atmosphere enhanced with a spa like backyard and lush landscape surrounding. Desirable floor plan due to the popular great room area with a large kitchen, expanded center island with bar stool seating, lots of countertop and cabinet space, pass through bar to outside and open to a family room with fireplace, all enhanced with a wall of windows overlooking a tranquil outdoor setting. Living room and dining room with wide planked, wood style flooring, fireplace and French doors leading to a quiet backyard. Maser suite with vaulted ceilings, windows framing lush landscaping, fireplace and his/her walk in closets with organizers. Secondary bedrooms with vaulted ceilings and each with its own ensuite bath. Backyard retreat with Pebbletec pool and spa, swim up bar, waterfall, stone features and hardscape, built in BBQ and incredibly private and relaxing. Newer HVAC. 3 car garage with built in cabinets. Located in Marina Hills with low HOA, beach trail access, Olympic size pool/spa, tennis courts and clubhouse.