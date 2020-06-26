All apartments in Laguna Niguel
10 Argos

10 Argos · No Longer Available
Location

10 Argos, Laguna Niguel, CA 92677
Marina Hills

Amenities

hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
pool
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
microwave
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
clubhouse
parking
pool
bbq/grill
garage
hot tub
tennis court
SERENE SPA-LIKE BACKYARD SETTING, POOL, SPA, SWIM UP BAR, WATERFALL, PRIVATE LOCATION, MOST DESIRED FLOOR PLAN – RARE OPPORTUNITY, END OF CUL-DE-SAC, MAIN FLOOR BEDROOM AND BATH, OPEN FLOOR PLAN, ALL UPSTAIRS BEDROOMS WITH ENSUITE BATHS AND OVER 3,100 SQ FEET IN MARINA HILLS! Exterior showcases great curb appeal with professional landscaping, lighting, stone driveway and gated entrance. Enter to double doors, high ceilings, natural light, lots of windows and an indoor-outdoor atmosphere enhanced with a spa like backyard and lush landscape surrounding. Desirable floor plan due to the popular great room area with a large kitchen, expanded center island with bar stool seating, lots of countertop and cabinet space, pass through bar to outside and open to a family room with fireplace, all enhanced with a wall of windows overlooking a tranquil outdoor setting. Living room and dining room with wide planked, wood style flooring, fireplace and French doors leading to a quiet backyard. Maser suite with vaulted ceilings, windows framing lush landscaping, fireplace and his/her walk in closets with organizers. Secondary bedrooms with vaulted ceilings and each with its own ensuite bath. Backyard retreat with Pebbletec pool and spa, swim up bar, waterfall, stone features and hardscape, built in BBQ and incredibly private and relaxing. Newer HVAC. 3 car garage with built in cabinets. Located in Marina Hills with low HOA, beach trail access, Olympic size pool/spa, tennis courts and clubhouse.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 3 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10 Argos have any available units?
10 Argos doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Laguna Niguel, CA.
How much is rent in Laguna Niguel, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Laguna Niguel Rent Report.
What amenities does 10 Argos have?
Some of 10 Argos's amenities include hardwood floors, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10 Argos currently offering any rent specials?
10 Argos is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10 Argos pet-friendly?
No, 10 Argos is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Laguna Niguel.
Does 10 Argos offer parking?
Yes, 10 Argos offers parking.
Does 10 Argos have units with washers and dryers?
No, 10 Argos does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 10 Argos have a pool?
Yes, 10 Argos has a pool.
Does 10 Argos have accessible units?
No, 10 Argos does not have accessible units.
Does 10 Argos have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 10 Argos has units with dishwashers.
