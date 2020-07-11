Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher garage

Unit Amenities carpet ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors ice maker microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities clubhouse courtyard on-site laundry parking pool garage hot tub tennis court

Opportunity knocks! Beautiful Palacio home at the top of Marina Hills on cul-de-sac w/ ocean/canyon/hills views! Amazing front yard w/ dual extended driveways, front courtyard w/ water fountain, and light & bright upgraded interior. Downstairs features impressive living room w/ 2-story ceiling; dining room w/ French doors to front courtyard; kitchen w/ SS appliances, granite counters, center island w/ seating, office space & pantry; butler's pantry; family room w/ fireplace & built-in entertainment center; breakfast nook w/ sliding door to backyard; bedroom & full bath; guest half bath; laundry room w/ sink; coat closet w/ storage space; 2-car garage; and 1-car garage. Beautiful stairs lead to master suite w/ amazing views, large retreat & bath w/ travertine tile, granite counters, dual sink areas, lots of cabinetry space, separate tub & walk-in shower w/ glass enclosure, walk-in closet, and toilet area; Jack & Jill bedrooms w/ balcony & full bath w/ dual sinks; and 5th bedroom with views. Plush light carpet in master bedroom & wood flooring in the rest of 2nd floor. Designer paint, recessed lighting, ceiling fans & mirrored closet doors throughout. Private wrap-around back yard w/ amazing views, patio cover, manicured lawn & storage shed. Salt water softener system. HOA amenities include parks, competition-size pool, spa, tennis courts & clubhouse. Close to world-famous beaches, walking/bike trails to ocean, shopping, entertainment & Blue Ribbon schools. This is a must-see!